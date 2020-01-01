Playful Belgium

Day 5

Liège

Though it may not be as well-known as Antwerp, Bruges, or Brussels, Liège is one of Belgium’s largest cities. Located in the French-speaking Walloon region, its residents embrace a contagious joie de vivre. From the moment you arrive in the gorgeous train station, designed by Santiago de Calatrava, you may wonder how this city manages to fly under the radar of most Europe-bound travelers.



Start your day perusing either the market of La Batte (which runs along the Maas River), or Saint-Pholien (just outside the city center) for one-of-a-kind vintage finds. La Batte takes place on Sundays and Saint-Pholien on Fridays. At both markets, you’ll find food stalls and musical performances alongside the various vendors.



Head to lunch at the Place de Marche, where restaurants set tables outside on sunny days, and linger over a coffee or beer.



In the afternoon, stretch your legs as you climb the 400 steps up the Montagne de Bueren. Along the way, take a break for a gaufre liégeoise, the local variation on the Belgian waffle. Unlike the ones you’re most likely to find in Brussels, those in Liège are made with a brioche dough, creating a denser and chewier consistency, and come covered with pearl sugar that caramelizes when cooked. Once you reach the top of the mountain, take in the views of the city and the Maas River.



In the evening, head to the Le Carré neighborhood and explore its maze of streets lined with bars and cafes, sometimes so full that the crowds spill into the streets, especially on weekends.