A First-Timer’s Trip to South Africa

If you’ve never been to South Africa, deciding where to go can be daunting. Which safari parks and which cities are musts, how do you travel between them, and where do you stop along the way? Ignacio Maza of the Signature Travel Network, and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, is here to help with an itinerary that covers varied highlights of the country in 12 days.

You’ll visit its two most famous cities: Cape Town and Johannesburg. You’ll see sites that are older than history itself, like the Cradle of Humankind, and the country’s most famous national park, Kruger, where you can spot the big five safari animals, as well as countless other wildlife. Ignacio’s trip also includes time sampling fine homegrown wines and learning about Huguenot heritage in the scenic Cape Winelands. In short, you’ll leave with a rounded sense of South Africa, past and present—and the likely desire to make a future visit.