A Ride Through the Vines

Trip Designer
Cari Gray
Cari Gray has traveled the world—initially as her parents’ excess baggage on overseas work assignments, and later as an insatiable explorer in her own right. After becoming a lawyer, she quickly ascertained that her passion for travel trumped legalese. For the next 15 years, Cari worked for the luxury biking and walking company, Butterfield & Robinson. Her many roles at B&R included Guide, Researcher, Global Marketing & Public Relations Director. Cari founded Gray & Co. in 2008. Ever since, she has been crafting active journeys for discerning travelers. Gray & Co. supports sustainable and responsible travel practices and is an active member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association.