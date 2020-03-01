8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales

Day 4

A Harbor Cruise and Neighborhood Walks

Many different companies offer cruises of Sydney’s harbor, and once you get on the water you’ll see why: It’s an enormous bay with hundreds of miles of coastline. Some stretches are lined with buildings, while others remain undeveloped, giving a glimpse of what this part of Australia may have looked like when English ships first arrived in the 18th century. The harbor is also dotted with islands: Fort Denison, Shark, Clark, Rodd, Goat and Cockatoo Islands. The last on the list was the site of a penal colony; it’s one of 11 locations in Australia that are part of a collective UNESCO World Heritage site covering the English penal settlements.



In the afternoon, take a deeper dive into one of Sydney’s neighborhoods. Much of the excitement and energy of Sydney is found in them; each one feels like its own town within the larger city. Surry Hills has long been one of Sydney’s most popular areas, with its laid-back cafes and many boutiques. In recent years, the openings of a number of new hotels and restaurants have made it an even better area to spend a day exploring. Darlinghurst is one of the city’s most culturally eclectic neighborhoods—the center of the city’s lively LGBTQ scene. Potts Point is liveliest at night; its many bars and clubs are concentrated near the newly energized neighborhood of Kings Cross.