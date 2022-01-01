The Best Restaurants in Mexico City
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
From street food to white-tablecloth restaurants, Mexico City has a meal for every palate and budget. Plus, local, fresh, and heritage aren’t just buzzwords here—they’re a way of life. Come taste for yourself.
Calle Isabel la Catolica 30, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
What began with Azul y Oro—chef Ricardo Muñoz Zurita’s high-end university “refectory”—is now a multi-restaurant group famed for an almost museum-like reverence for traditional Mexican cooking in all its infinite variety. The downtown iteration,...
Londres 95, Juárez, 06600 Juárez, CDMX, Mexico
A stalwart for business lunches since the days of the Mexican Revolution, is there any reason Bellinghausen needs to change? The old-school refinements include rib-sticking steaks, seafood, and Mexican standards, served in generous portions;...
Tabasco 109, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A chic deli to be sure, Belmondo serves American-style sandwiches like Reubens, tuna melts, grilled cheeses, etc.—about which its young, fashionable adherents rave—but the menu holds some surprises as well, like a barbecued brisket or...
Av. Pdte. Masaryk 407, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A nondescript shopping arcade in a tony neighborhood might not be the place you'd expect to find one of the world's top restaurants—but if there's any place that reinforces the adage about not judging a book by its cover, it's Mexico City. Biko...
Calle de Tacuba 28, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A modest entryway opens onto a bright, colonial Mexico fantasia, complete with blue tiles, crisp white linen, colorful pottery, and would-be-viceregal artworks. Since 1912, Café de Tacuba has opened early and stayed up late to serve classic...
Monterrey 116, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Upstairs from her flagship Delirio boutique (also worth a duck-in), a beautiful town house is home to chef Mónica Patiño’s Casa Virginia, featuring a changing seasonal menu that takes creative advantage of Mexico’s wide-ranging culinary variety....
Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican,...
Calle de Durango 200, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
With almost 20 years at the helm of a dining room that’s jammed every afternoon, Gabriela Cámara at Contramar must be doing something right. For one, the seafood on offer—traditional, even homey recipes, impeccably...
Anatole France 100, Polanco, Polanco III Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Never underestimate the power of shocking pink. The intimate but lively dining room at Dulce Patria—the smash hit by celebrity chef Martha Ortiz—feels not unlike a stage set. Soon after 2 p.m., it starts to fill with high-powered...
Havre 77, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Eduardo García (of Lalo and Máximo Bistrot fame) applies his exquisite taste to a more traditionally French bill of fare at Havre 77, a beautiful dining room on what may be the city’s hippest half-block. Just a smattering...
Medellín 79, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Jorge Vallejo—an alumnus of the capital's most famous restaurant, Pujol—rose to star status with his internationally-ranked Quintonil, a restaurant he runs in partnership with his wife. Vallejo's more recent venture is Fonda Fina,...
Zacatecas 173, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A wildly colorful, cartoonish emoji mural sets the scene for fun, fabulous Lalo, the casual-chic outpost from chef Eduardo García (whose Máximo Bistrot is adjudged one of the finest spots in the city). Tables for two are the first to...
Agustín Melgar 6, Condesa, 06140 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Lardo, a sister restaurant to chef Elena Reygadas’s Rosetta and her bakery, is especially warm and buzzy on sunny days, when the Condesa restaurant’s full facade of French doors is thrown open and its handsome crowd spills out. The...
Calle Tonalá 133, Roma Norte, Roma Nte., 06700 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Eduardo García’s flagship restaurant continues to excel as one of the city’s (not so) hidden gems. With its tight dining room and just a smattering of sidewalk tables, fans reserve, ask nicely, and beg—and, in one notorious case, threaten...
Calle Querétaro 225, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
A major driver in the city’s burgeoning food scene, Mercadoroma pays homage to Mexico’s beloved open markets, yet explodes the concept by renting stalls to a dizzying array of purveyors of fine food, beer, wine, and spirits, and other...
Avenida Ámsterdam 204, Hipódromo, 06100 Cuauhtemoc, CDMX, Mexico
A smart space on one of the city’s most attractive residential streets is home to MeroToro, chef Jair Téllez’s paean to the surf-and-turf delights that constitute Baja California cuisine. Thevibeis warm and easygoing even as the menu steers diners...
Tennyson 133, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
After years at its original, jewel-box-like (and maybe even a little solemn) location, the city’s high temple of Mexican regional cuisine has moved to a more expansive—some say more relaxed—space. It includes more light, a bar...
Av. Isaac Newton 55, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11560 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Jorge Vallejo spent time in the kitchen at Pujol before he and wife Alejandra Flores opened Quintonil, giving the former boss a run for his money. Their place, too, has become a fixture on best-restaurants lists, and is changing how people...
Av. Cuitláhuac 3102, Claveria, 02080 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This all-but-plain-Jane spot—in Clavería, a neighborhood "no one" knows—is in fact among the most delightful lunches in the city, the project of architect turned chef Gerardo Vázquez Lugo, who decided to take the neighborhood restaurant his...
Río Ebro 87, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Fans of real-deal sushi-bar Nipponese are united in huzzahs for Rokai, a sliver of a restaurant in a low-key, high-end section of the Cuauhtémoc quarter, north of the Reforma. Japanese-born chefs Hiroshi Kawahito and Daisuke Maeda change up...
Colima 179, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Perhaps it’s more interested in diner loyalty than in snagging prizes, but chef Elena Reygadas’s original Mexico City restaurant is still beloved—and busier than ever. So while a few greatest hits linger season to season, there’s always something...
Blvrd de la Luz 777, Jardines del Pedregal, 01900 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Chef Edgar Nuñez staged at some of the world's top restaurants, including Noma and the now-shuttered el Bulli, before returning to Mexico to hang his own culinary shingle. The lessons he absorbed during his training have been put to good use,...
Temístocles 61, Polanco IV Sección, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX, Mexico
Calle Gob.Protasio Tagle 66A, San Miguel Chapultepec II Secc, 11850 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Tucked away on a quiet San Miguel Chapultepec street, but just next door to lively Colonia Condesa, this odd restaurant’s yellow façade leads to a culinary experience that goes way beyond the food served. Under the direction of Norma Listman and...
Quebrada 101, Zona Centro, 37700 San Miguel de Allende, Gto., Mexico
The menu at Áperi features dishes prepared with regional ingredients, which provides a big boost to local producers. Chef Olivier Deboise’s kitchen is famous for recipes like roasted foie gras with mango ate paste, a traditional...
Tolstoi 9, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
First established in 1945, in an odd no-man’s-land between Chapultepec and Polanco, Los Panchos calls up the Mexican restaurants you may have known in childhood, with a wide-ranging (laminated) menu, whitewashed walls, and potted plants (not...
Havre 73, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The latest spot from Elena Reygadas, chef and owner of the lauded restaurant Rosetta, Café Nin has taken over the second location of her acclaimed bakery, Panadería Rosetta. Named for author Anaís Nin, the menu is eclectic and...
Galileo 31B, Polanco, Polanco IV Secc, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
When former Israeli commando Guli Dabas opened Guli Hagadol, you might have been forgiven for thinking a name like “Guli the Great” was unbridled narcissism. After a chat with the chef, however, we get it: his life is like an adventure book that...
Av. Álvaro Obregón 64, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This, the bar lauded for the city’s best sliders, has just added another star to its menu: Neapolitan pizza. Regulars are mighty keen on “carbo pepe,” by Chef Miwi (at the helm in this kitchen as well as at acclaimed hipster-heaven Belmondo, both...
Río Nazas 50, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This tiny café serves up some of Mexico City’s tastiest breakfasts alongside impeccable coffee. A year and a half out from its opening, it was the first place in town to offer Japanese-siphon-extracted brews. They’re also into methods like dipper...
Av. Yucatan 84, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Yes, it’s tiny—and no one knows its name—but this hole in the wall is a new favorite, simply because it’s like no other vibe we’ve seen in the city: an open kitchen and a rustic setting, both a lunch stop and a forum...
Orizaba 219, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Wood and ferns, creping vines, and abundant natural light abound in this new outing from the owners of Galanga Thai Kitchen. The menu features Thai classics like tom kha gai soup and green papaya salad, as well as Vietnamese favorites like rice...
Calle Gral. Prim 95, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The latest dining room by star chef Jair Téllez (of MeroToro fame), Amaya reflects its proprietor’s belief that quality ingredients speak for themselves, with little need for overdramatic presentations or reliance on technological...
Puebla 121, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
No one quite remembers when the hipsters started flooding into what is still a rather Kiwanis-club-style banquet hall for Mexico’s Spanish community, but they’re here to stay. Arts and media types, often in large, vociferous groups,...
