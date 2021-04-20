Where are you going?
Kiin Thai-Viet Eatery

Orizaba 219, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 7095 7421
Kiin Thai Viet Eatery Mexico City Mexico

Sun 1pm - 6pm
Tue - Sat 1pm - 10:30pm

Kiin Thai Viet Eatery

Wood and ferns, creping vines, and abundant natural light abound in this new outing from the owners of Galanga Thai Kitchen. The menu features Thai classics like tom kha gai soup and green papaya salad, as well as Vietnamese favorites like rice noodles and beef broth with galangal ginger and lemongrass, pok-pok wings, and bahn mi. The gastronomy is notable not just for proven comforts, or even because of freshly harvested ingredients from the garden they maintain in the town of Hidalgo, Morelos; you’ve also got Chef Somri “Anna” Raksamra’s hand when it comes to seasonings. Start out with chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp skewers that you charcoal-roast on a colorful, open-air cart (an homage to food carts that abound along Thai streets). For dessert you’ve got a sweet potato tart—something you won’t find anyplace, anywhere in Mexico City.
By Evan Upchurch , AFAR Local Expert
