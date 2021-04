Quintonil certainly isn't the only Polanco restaurant that uses fresh, local produce to evoke Mexico 's signature flavors in contemporary renditions of traditional dishes. This young restaurant only opened in 2012, however, and it is absolutely holding its own against more established kitchens. In fact, it was listed as number 21 on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants List in 2013. It has since joined other local restaurants, Pujol and Biko, on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list. Chef Jorge Vallejo and his wife and business partner Alejandra Flores receive high marks for service and, of course, for the food, which includes a unique dessert option: lime-nopal (cactus pad) sorbet. As is the case with other upscale Polanco restaurants, Quintonil's price points are quite affordable compared to similarly-ranked restaurants in the United States.