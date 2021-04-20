Where are you going?
Los Panchos

Tolstoi 9, Anzures, 11590 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5254 5390
Los Panchos Mexico City Mexico

Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

Los Panchos

First established in 1945, in an odd no-man’s-land between Chapultepec and Polanco, Los Panchos calls up the Mexican restaurants you may have known in childhood, with a wide-ranging (laminated) menu, whitewashed walls, and potted plants (not an Edison bulb in sight), plus a garrulous, family-friendly set-up serving trough-sized platters of classic Mexican grub like enchiladas, gorditas, moles, and chicken taquitos, tortilla soup, and tostadas, multi-colored margaritas and, most especially, Mexico’s answer to confit, carnitas: utterly delicious, ferociously caloric chunks of pork, fried in their own fat. The restaurant is perfect for larger groups who make their own tacos seasoned with cilantro, chopped onion, and the full hot-sauce portfolio. Nostalgic and lively, nobody leaves hungry.
By Evan Upchurch , AFAR Local Expert
