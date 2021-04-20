Where are you going?
Churrería el Moro

Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas 42, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5512 0896
Churros and Chocolate Anytime You Want Them Mexico City Mexico

El Moro has been turning out churros and creamy hot chocolate 24 hours a day since 1935. You can have your churros three ways—with sugar, with sugar and cinnamon, or with cajeta, a creamy caramel—and your hot chocolate one of four ways—Mexican, French, Spanish, or Swiss-style.

Though some regulars have complained that the quality and cleanliness of this spot have declined in recent years, a late-night pass by El Moro is a longstanding tradition in Mexico City.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
