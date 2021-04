If you fancy yourself a globetrotting gourmand, lunch or dinner at Chef Enrique Olvera's Pujol is obligatory. Pujol has held a top spot on Restaurant Magazine's World's 50 Best Restaurants list for the past three years; it's currently at spot 16, up from spot 17 the year before. The small size of the restaurant allows Olvera and his team to provide guests with an exceptional experience that will set a new standard for every restaurant that you visit afterward. The menu changes seasonally, based on the best ingredients sourced at the moment. Expect dishes like roasted corn on the cob with an ant-flecked mayonnaise and tacos with a fresh fish ceviche. You can never go wrong with the remarkably affordable tasting menu, preferably paired with wine or beer flights that feature domestic bottles difficult to find outside Mexico