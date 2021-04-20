Café Nin
Havre 73, Juárez, 06600 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5207 7065
Sun 7:30am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm
Café NINThe latest spot from Elena Reygadas, chef and owner of the lauded restaurant Rosetta, Café Nin has taken over the second location of her acclaimed bakery, Panadería Rosetta. Named for author Anaís Nin, the menu is eclectic and changes often. Reygadas’ signature pastas share space with dishes like Thai-inspired curry and crab and mango tostadas, and somehow it all works. Grab a seat on the breezy patio, the space feels like a funky Parisian bistro with all the crumbling charm of a Mexican hacienda. Oh, and the pastry counter is open all day.
Café Nin
Chef Elena Reygadas’s very latest outpost in the fashionable Juárez district provides fans with everything they want most: airy, historical, and never-frantic spaces; a food offering that combines top ingredients with refined culinary technique the chef acquired on stints at top restaurants abroad; suggestions that take them just a little further than they knew they could go; and, of course, what many consider to be the city’s best bread: rich, substantial and irresistible. An ever-changing menu takes inspiration from any part of the world—pork belly over banana purée, a Chiapas style bean soup, rave-worthy pastas—but the chef’s mastery of her kitchen seems never to waver.