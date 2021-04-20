Café Nin

Chef Elena Reygadas’s very latest outpost in the fashionable Juárez district provides fans with everything they want most: airy, historical, and never-frantic spaces; a food offering that combines top ingredients with refined culinary technique the chef acquired on stints at top restaurants abroad; suggestions that take them just a little further than they knew they could go; and, of course, what many consider to be the city’s best bread: rich, substantial and irresistible. An ever-changing menu takes inspiration from any part of the world—pork belly over banana purée, a Chiapas style bean soup, rave-worthy pastas—but the chef’s mastery of her kitchen seems never to waver.