Rosetta

Colima 179, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5207 2976
Sun 7:30am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 9pm

Rosetta

Perhaps it’s more interested in diner loyalty than in snagging prizes, but chef Elena Reygadas’s original Mexico City restaurant is still beloved—and busier than ever. So while a few greatest hits linger season to season, there’s always something new to try, inspired by food of the Mediterranean (or the Middle East, or Paris) but supported by the just-picked ingredients only Mexico knows. It invites repeat visits where patrons count on impeccable breads and pastas, delicate greens, and sauces that never cloy or overwhelm, plus some of the freshest fish and tenderest viands to be had in the city. The setting—a venerable town-house patio and parlors, decorated in florid, provincial filigree and anchored by lovely vintage furnishings—is one of the city’s most romantic.
By Michael Parker Stainback , AFAR Local Expert

Julie Schwietert Collazo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Exceptional Italian in Mexico City

Part bakery and part restaurant, Rosetta, helmed by Chef Elena Reygadas, has been the place to eat Italian food in Mexico City since it opened in 2010. The menu features handmade pasta (many of the varieties are not served elsewhere in Mexico City), local produce, and ultra-fresh seafood and fish. Eat inside the colonial-era house or within the small sidewalk section of intimate tables. A solid wine list and affordable prices make the spot particularly commendable.
Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Rosetta, Mexico City

"Rosetta is my favorite place to eat in the city. Chef Elena Reygadas creates unique italian-influenced dishes—langostino, burrata con carne, truffles—that are earthy and spectacular," says Mexican conductor Alondra De La Parra.
Sergio Zepeda
almost 7 years ago

Freshly Baked Bread

I usually buy bread a few blocks away from my apartment, but when I want to give myself a treat, I take a 30 minute walk to the bakery of Rosetta, in Roma neighborhood. For something different, try their pulque and anise bread.
