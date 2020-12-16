Iconic Canadian Destinations
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
Canada’s most iconic destinations are also the playground of the adventurous. Spy on arctic fox in the Yukon, climb the Bear’s Hump for epic views of Canada's beautiful Waterton Lakes in Alberta, or cruise cozy fishing villages in Nova Scotia as if you’re living within a watercolor painting. From the world's most incredible mountains to epic oceanscapes, from coast-to-coast and sea-to-sea, Canada's iconic destinations are simply stunning.
Alberta 5, Waterton Park, AB T0K 2M0, Canada
Banff and Jasper are top of mind when it comes to Alberta's Great Outdoors. Travelers flock to Moraine Lake by the busload for postcard-perfect snaps and zip through the province's northern parks on the trail of grizzlies, elk, and moose. Waterton...
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada
Calgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, ten days of cowboys, rodeo events, chuckwagon races, a midway (complete with deep fried Mars bars and corn dogs) and great music. No one’s kidding when they call it The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Maligne Lake, Improvement District No. 12, AB T0E, Canada
It takes patience and good fortune to create a unique image in a place considered Canada’s second-most-photographed landscape. The Through the Lens Cruise on Maligne Lake gives amateur and professional shutterbugs such an opportunity. While...
Grand Manan, NB, Canada
There's a little slice of New Brunswick, Canada, off the coast of Maine, and it's well worth a visit. Grand Manan Island is accessed by ferry from Black's Harbour NB. The island is only 34km long and 18km wide, so it doesn’t take long to explore...
13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
More than 350 animals call the Edmonton Valley Zoo, tucked on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, home. And visitors can see them all, from seals to red pandas, from snowy owls to Siberian tigers—during their stroll through a habitat that...
812 Wharf St, Victoria, BC V8W 1T3, Canada
Whale-watching tours are one of the best ways to experience the beauty of the outdoors in British Columbia. Prince of Whales offers a number of different tour options, from zodiac adventures in the Strait of Juan De Fuca to their Northbound...
Field, BC V0A 1G0, Canada
Beginning in a shutdown campground, which was incredibly fascinating to wander through - think abandoned places where nature is reclaiming the land, the hike meanders softly along the degrading road and over a river. Then, the switchbacks begin -...
From the outside, the Royal Ontario Museum appears to havebeen struck by a mineral formation from outer space. When the original buildingwas overhauledby starchitect Daniel Libeskind, many locals were dismayed by the new addition, called the...
In the heat of the summer there is only thing to do: pack a lunch, grab some beers, hop on a bike, ride the ferry, and get yourself over to the islands. It doesn't really matter which ferry you chose (well, don't head to the airport) because the...
The place to be right now and every February is Québec; specifically at the 60th Winter Carnaval de Québec. And if you're a fan of winter fun and ice buildings, this bit of info is for you. Bonhomme, the larger-than-life Carnaval mascot lives in...
Guysborough, NS, Canada
As the old truck lumbered down the highway we talked about the type of photography I normally like to do and he was able to narrow down some key stops for our morning where I’d be able to get some great shots that fit my style. It really is rare...
Niagara Falls, NY 14301, USA
I saw the famous Niagara Falls in the United States from the Canadian side. In Ontario, you view the Falls and pass through the Victorian gardens in the area.There are several restaurants offering Fall views. Try Skylon Tower, Fallwiew Restaurant,...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Mountains are awesome, in every sense of the word. There’s no better way to experience the full glory of the Canadian Rockies than by taking an eight-minute ride up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. Just a short drive from the center of...
Hwy 16 E, Tofield, AB T0B 4J0, Canada
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a living history museum and one of Canada's premier historical sites. The Village, notable for the ethnic Ukrainian and Canadian cast members who live and act in full period costume, is both engaging and...
Whitehorse, YT, Canada
The Northern Lights are one of the most magical, but also most elusive, bucket-list sights. Scientists will tell you that the phenomenon is the result of solar winds reaching the earth’s atmosphere, but that doesn’t capture the beauty of the night...
Takhini Hot Springs Rd, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 7A2, Canada
A half hour drive outside of Whitehorse in the Yukon is the Wildlife Preserve where visitors can walk through the property and get up close, but not too personal, with Canadian wildlife — including elk, buffalo, mountain goats, deer, and all types...
