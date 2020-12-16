Danish Fashion on Strøget
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
With a focus on visual simplicity, clean lines, and quirky blends, Danish design is shaping the global fashion industry. Here, the best and most famous places to explore Danish fashion along the famous cobblestone "walking street" district of downtown Copenhagen.
Kongens Nytorv 13, 1095 København, Denmark
If you want a one-stop place to shop, Magasin Du Nord is an absolute must and has its flagship store located on Kongens Nytorv immediately opposite the metro. While not the cheapest in Copenhagen, most of your major Nordic brands are represented...
Frederiksberggade 40, 1459 København, Denmark
Vera Moda is a women's clothing line run by the Danish company Besteller. It has been extremely succesful and has numerous locations around Copenhagen, though perhaps the most convenient of these is the store on Strøget.
Vesterbrogade 1A, 1620 København, Denmark
Originating in Copenhagen, the House of Amber jewelry store is one of the oldest producers of high-end amber jewelry in the world. Set in silver or gold, amber is a Danish favorite and makes a classic gift.
Vimmelskaftet 43, 1161 København, Denmark
A contemporary fashion brand founded in Denmark in 1994 Vila is part of the Bestseller company and targeted at fashion conscious women predominantly (but not exclusively) in their 20s and 30s.
Frederiksberggade 36, 1459 København, Denmark
This boutique glove shop has been creating gloves for more than 200 years and has the rare ability to claim that they are an official purveyor to Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark. It doesn't look terribly fancy, but this place is well worth a...
Amagertorv 21, 1160 København, Denmark
H&M is a globally recognized Swedish brand that focuses on delivering Scandinavian-inspired fashion to the masses at extremely reasonable prices. While you can find boutique H&M shops all over Copenhagen, the Amagertorv store is one of the...
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 1, 1153 København, Denmark
Founded in the Netherlands, Pandora offers elegant jewelry that is widely popular and sought after. It's a large chain, but a popular stop for many visitors.
Niels Hemmingsens Gade 4, 1153 København, Denmark
This boutique features fashion designs from Danish designer Ivan Grundahl. His designs are urban inspired with asymmetrical lines, and simple influences that mirror Copenhagen's architectural design trends.
Vimmelskaftet 28, 1161 København, Denmark
While Zara isn't Danish, it is immensely popular in Europe and often provides a budget option for people looking for a clean and fashionable look.
Fredriksberggade 3, 1459 København, Denmark
Frederiksberggade 24, 1459 København, Denmark
This shop's goal is to be a one-stop destination for female shoppers (sorry guys, they only have women's clothing). The store offers fashion advice, has several personal shoppers on staff, and focuses on high fashion with a Danish twist.
Amagertorv 4, 1160 København, Denmark
This jeweler has a reputation for excellence and its relationship with Danish Royalty. With a Danish heritage, the brand bears the label, "By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark" and is known as the go-to jeweler for Denmark's royalty....
Østergade 52, 1100 København, Denmark
Illum is one of two major Danish department store chains. The store is famous for its excellent selection and taste and features fashion, interior and design options as well as a large beauty section. It even features a delightful bakery with...
