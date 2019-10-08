Bjarke Ingels Group’s Power Plant Topped With a Ski Slope Is Now Open

In a country with no mountains, Copenhagen turned its eco-friendly CopenHill power plant into a ski slope for the masses.

Copenhagen is magical in the winter. Between its Christmas markets and restaurants flickering with hygge candlelight, it’s one of our favorite cities in which to cozy up in the colder months. But the extremely flat city is not known as a winter sports destination—unless you consider cycling in the snow one. That’s all about to change now that CopenHill, a waste-to-energy plant topped with a ski slope, is open to the public. Also known as Amager Bakke in Danish, CopenHill is being heralded as a landmark of “hedonistic sustainability” by its designers—the Bjarke Ingels Group—that mixes entertainment for the public with Copenhagen’s goal of being the world’s first carbon-neutral capital by 2025. “CopenHill is a blatant architectural expression of something that would otherwise have remained invisible: that it is the cleanest waste-to-energy power plant in the world,” said Bjarke Ingels, founder and creative director of BIG, in a statement. “[It is] a crystal clear example of Hedonistic Sustainability—that a sustainable city is not only better for the environment—it is also more enjoyable for the lives of its citizens.” Courtesy of CopenHill There is also a 279-foot vertical climbing wall on the left side of the power plant. Inside the silver-toned building that looms about 328 feet above the eastern edge of the city, waste is burned and its exhaust is turned into energy that provides Copenhagen with central heating for 72,000 households and electricity for 30,000 households.

On the rooftop, which is officially open to the public as of Friday, October 4, the public can pay to ski or snowboard down the 1,476-foot-long ski slope made from a material called neveplast. While it looks green, the dry-slope material can be skied on with regular equipment and is meant to have the same feel as skiing on real snow year-round. There are four lifts to take people to the top of the summit, and different areas for people to ski. The very top of the slope is a designated black run for expert skiers, while the middle is marked blue for intermediate skiers. The lower part of the “mountain” is green for beginners and children. But that’s not all. In addition to a 1,607-foot-long hiking trail that runs up the side of the ski slope to the top of the building, there’s also a 279-foot-high climbing wall. If you get hungry while you’re out there, there’s also an après-ski bar at the bottom of the building and a restaurant at its top that will offer healthy Danish food (and unfettered views of the city, too, we imagine). Courtesy of CopenHill CopenHill will be open year-round to both skiers and snowboarders. How do you get to CopenHill? CopenHill is just east of the up-and-coming Refshaleøen neighborhood, where the new Noma is located. To get to CopenHill, take the metro to the Christianshavn Street stop and then take either the 37 Bus to the Amagerværket stop or the 9A Bus to the Lynetten stop. From either stop, it’s less than a 10-minute walk to CopenHill.

