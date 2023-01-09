Tips + News
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  January 09, 2023

Copenhagen’s Famed Noma Restaurant Is Shutting Down

Chef Rene Redzepi says the restaurant will close by 2024 and re-emerge as a pioneering test kitchen.

Greenhouses at Noma restaurant in Copenhagen

The greenhouses at the new Noma, which re-opened in Copenhagen’s Refshaleøen neighborhood in 2018

Photo by oleschwander/Shutterstock

The famed Danish restaurant Noma, which has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times, said Monday, January 9, it will shut down to transform itself into “a pioneering test kitchen” dedicated to “food innovation and the development of new flavors.” Chef Rene Redzepi’s house of Nordic gastronomy will close by the winter of 2024 and re-emerge as Noma 3.0, the Copenhagen eatery said on its website.

“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab—a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before,” it said.

Redzepi, who is Noma’s chef and co-owner, said they will travel to “search for new ways to share our work” and said there could be “a Noma pop-up” but didn’t specify where. After the sojourn, “we will do a season in Copenhagen.”

“But I don’t want to commit to anything now,” Redzepi told Berlingske, one of Denmark’s largest daily newspapers.

Another major publication, Politiken said the eatery’s facility in Copenhagen will be transformed to develop products to the Noma Projects line—fermented sauces, cooking classes, and an online platform.

“Serving guests will still be a part of who we are but being a restaurant will no longer define us. Instead, much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products.”

Noma has gone through an earlier transformation. In 2015, the restaurant announced it was closing at the end of 2016 and reopened in 2018 near its waterfront premises with its own vegetable farm in the vicinity of the hippie enclave of Christiania in Copenhagen.

Noma—a contraction of the Danish words Nordisk and mad, meaning Nordic and food, opened in 2003. The restaurant grabbed two Michelin stars and was three times voted the world’s number one restaurant by Britain’s Restaurant Magazine in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.
More from AFAR
Lavender labyrinth in Rogoznica, Croatia
Health + Wellness
Why You Need to Experience the Meditative Power of Labyrinths
Yoga at Canyon Ranch in Tucson
Travel Inspiration
5 Spas That Make Tucson One of the World’s Best Wellness Destinations
Saguaro National Park at sunset
Travel Inspiration
5 Ways To Reap the Benefits of the Great Outdoors in Tucson
Tucson is a vibrant culinary city
Travel Inspiration
How to Have a Delicious, Soul-Nourishing Trip in Tucson
Paris-SundayFunday-olrat-Shutterstock.jpg
Cities We Love
Sunday Funday: A Perfect Day in Paris
Vermillion Cliffs
Outdoor Adventure
7 Ways Northern Arizona is an Epic Getaway for Natural History Fans
Load More