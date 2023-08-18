American Airlines Just Added These New Europe Routes for 2024

Despite the heat and the crowds in Europe this summer, American Airlines is betting on continued demand for flights across the pond next year. The carrier announced a major expansion Thursday to its summer 2024 roster that will add three new destinations to its Europe lineup, one new route, and the resurrection of several flights it hasn’t operated since before the pandemic.

The news marks the largest transatlantic expansion for American since 2019.

“Last summer, we decided that with Boeing delays and uncertainty around deliveries, we really wanted to add new destinations last summer but we thought there was a lot of risk to that,” said Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network planning on the airline’s Tell Me Why podcast series. “But this summer, we’ve got the airplanes from Boeing, we’re ready to rock ‘n’ roll, and we’re excited to have new destinations in the mix.”

So, where in Europe is American heading in 2024?

American Airlines’ new Europe destinations and flight routes for 2024

The three new destinations for American will all be flying out of Philadelphia International Airport and include:



Copenhagen, Denmark (daily, starting June 6, 2024)

(daily, starting June 6, 2024) Naples, Italy (daily, starting June 5, 2024)

(daily, starting June 5, 2024) Nice, France (daily, starting May 6, 2024)

Flights for each of the new locales in Europe will take place on Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and tickets can be purchased online or through the American app as of August 20, 2023.

American Airlines will also be flying a new route from Dallas to Barcelona. (The airline already flies to the Spanish city from four other U.S. hubs: Chicago, Miami, New York, and Philadelphia.) The Dallas to Barcelona route will kick off on June 5, offering daily service on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

American is expanding its service to Ireland next year, among other Europe hubs. Photo by Alejandro Luengo/Unsplash

American’s resumed and expanded Europe routes for 2024

In addition to the new destinations and routes, American Airlines is altering service on existing routes to bring up the seasonal restart date (or to make the operations year-round). The expanding routes all fly daily and include:



Chicago, Illinois, to Athens, Greece , starting earlier than usual on May 6, 2024, on a Boeing 787-8

, starting earlier than usual on May 6, 2024, on a Boeing 787-8 Charlotte, North Carolina, to Dublin , Ireland , starting earlier than usual on March 5, 2024, on a Boeing 777-200

, , starting earlier than usual on March 5, 2024, on a Boeing 777-200 New York (JFK) to Athens, Greece , starting earlier than usual on March 31, 2024, on a Boeing 777-200

, starting earlier than usual on March 31, 2024, on a Boeing 777-200 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Venice, Italy , starting earlier than usual on April 4, 2024, on a Boeing 787-8

, starting earlier than usual on April 4, 2024, on a Boeing 787-8 Charlotte, North Carolina, to Madrid, Spain , expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 777-200

, expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 777-200 Dallas, Texas, to Dublin, Ireland , expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 787-8 in winter and 777-200 in summer

, expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 787-8 in winter and 777-200 in summer Dallas, Texas, to Rome, Italy , expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on either a Boeing 787-8 and 787-9

, expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on either a Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Barcelona, Spain , expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 787-8

, expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on a Boeing 787-8 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Lisbon, Portugal, expanding to year-round service effective October 29, 2023, on Boeing 787-8s in winter and 787-9s in summer

American Airlines will also bring back the Chicago, Illinois, to Venice, Italy route, which it last flew in 2019. As of now, it will the only airline flying between the two cities. The daily flights will resume on June 5, 2024, on a Boeing 787-8.

American’s expanded winter service to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America

For those who are looking to travel sooner and to warmer weather locales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, American Airlines also announced that it will be beefing up the number of daily flights on existing routes, including:



Charlotte, North Carolina, to Eleuthera, Bahamas , daily from February 15 to April 3, 2024, on a Bombardier CRJ 700

, daily from February 15 to April 3, 2024, on a Bombardier CRJ 700 Charlotte, North Carolina, to Georgetown, Bahamas , daily from February 15 to April 3 on a Bombardier CRJ 900

, daily from February 15 to April 3 on a Bombardier CRJ 900 Charlotte, North Carolina, to Marsh Harbour, Bahamas , daily from February 15 to April 3, 2024, on an Embraer E175

, daily from February 15 to April 3, 2024, on an Embraer E175 Dallas, Texas, to Buenos Aires, Argentina , daily from October 29 onward on a Boeing 787-9

, daily from October 29 onward on a Boeing 787-9 Dallas, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico , expanding to two daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800

, expanding to two daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800 Dallas, Texas, to Nassau, Bahamas , expanding to two daily flights from February 15 onward on a Boeing 737-800

, expanding to two daily flights from February 15 onward on a Boeing 737-800 Miami, Florida, to Anguilla , expanding to two daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on an Embraer E175

, expanding to two daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on an Embraer E175 Miami, Florida, to Bridgetown, Barbados , expanding to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800

, expanding to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800 Miami, Florida, to St. Maarten , expanding to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800

, expanding to three daily flights from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on a Boeing 737-800 Miami, Florida, to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, expanding to three flights on Saturdays from January 8 to April 3, 2024, on an Embraer E175

In previous years, the Eleuthera, Georgetown, Marsh Harbour, and Buenos Aires routes were only flown a handful of times a week. The other destinations (aside from Tortola, which only flies one day a week) previously had one or two daily flights seasonally.