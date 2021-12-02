The Best New Restaurants in Copenhagen

Just when it seemed this foodie city couldn’t get any more delicious, a new round of restaurants, wine bars, and bakeries took flight.

Inspired by the beloved bistros he encountered while working in Nice, Silberbauers is meant to be the kind of informal place whose regulars come weekly for simply prepared but high-impact cooking. Written on a single chalkboard that servers move from table to table explaining as they go, the menu changes with what’s in season. In summer that means whole fish, like a buttery turbot, roasted on the bone; winter makes way for a satisfying sausage with lentils and a tangy vitello tonnato. But year-round, there are already some classics: blue mussels served cold with a perfect aioli, a savory pissaladière filled with nothing more than onions and olives, and, for dessert, a lemon tart that is a model of the genre. Esmée Smack in the center of the city, Esmée delivers cosseted luxury without the usual pretension. Chef Andreas Bagh previously headed the kitchen at Marchal, the restaurant at Copenhagen’s grande dame Hotel Angleterre, and his cooking at Esmée reflects his predilection for French cuisine, but with enough attitude to keep it down to earth. The sophisticated gougères filled with Comté cheese and topped with fat slices of black truffle are one of the city’s must-order bites, but the herby garlic bread is also a favorite. Classic brasserie dishes like an exemplary beef tenderloin with bearnaise sauce are served cheekily with tater tots, and soft serve ice cream, plus season-appropriate fruit, grounds the dessert list. Under the guidance of manager and award-winning sommelier Peter Pepke, both the cocktails (like the Bellehattan, where traditional rye whiskey meets cacao bitters) and the wine list, which includes a huge range of both classical and natural wines poured by the glass, play starring roles. The interior—elegant without being stuffy—is beautiful, but on warmer nights, the real catch is a table in the patio garden out back. Koan Technically, this place opened in 2020: Chef Kristian Baumann launched Koan as a pop-up a week after the pandemic forced him to close his restaurant 108. But in May 2021, he set down firmer roots in the old Relæ, and from there, Baumann has been imbuing his precise and deep approach to Nordic cuisine with an exploration of his Korean heritage. The dishes are as visually striking as ever—witness the langoustine wrapped in a neat square of nori with rhubarb and a healthy dollop of caviar—but additions like a tender braided milk doughnut and a mandu dumpling stuffed with fjord shrimp and doused in a Korean chile sauce add soul.

