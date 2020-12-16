Atypical Copenhagen
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
Beyond the Little Mermaid and Nyhavn, Copenhagen's amusements include BBQing on the beach near an old fortress, touring Carlsberg Brewery, and visiting a LEGO store on the city's historic "walking street."
Dessaus Blvd. 4, 2900 Hellerup, Denmark
Before Carlsberg bought out Tuborg, the beer was bottled and brewed in Hellerup. The location has now been converted into a mixed-use space including high-end housing, a charming little harbor, and state-of-the-art business buildings. What remains...
Bådsmandsstræde 43, 1407 København K, Denmark
In 1971, squatters moved into the barracks on an abandoned military base and established Freetown Christiania, an autonomous district in the middle of the city. Later, many dwellers built their own homes on the 86-acre property. Although the...
Frederiksgade 4, 1265 København, Denmark
Situated in a position that allows Amalienborg to beautifully frame it, Frederiks Kirke, more commonly referenced as the Marble Church, adds to the beauty of the palatial complex. Started in 1749, the church wasn't completed until 1894 and sports...
Vester Voldgade 92, 1552 København, Denmark
Danish tobacco dominates the pipe tobacco scene and can be found in shops all over the world. As part of this tradition, Denmark also has a number of extremely skilled pipe artisans who craft handmade Danish pipes. The Danish Pipe Shop is staffed...
Rådhuspladsen 1, 1599 København, Denmark
One thing you won't hear talked about much is that Copenhagen serves as the home of the world's most accurate mechanical clock. This differs from the world's most accurate clock overall which is atomic and not based in Denmark. The clock is on...
Amagergade, København, Denmark
For a taste of traditional Danish architecture, the tiny street of Amagergade on Christianshavn is a must-see. Featured in an old Danish TV series, this street is lined with beautifully painted old buildings that convey all of Copenhagen's...
Vimmelskaftet 37, 1161 København, Denmark
Denmark is the home of Lego and if you're traveling with kids in Copenhagen, it shouldn't be missed. It's located along the Stroget – the pedestrian shopping district in the city center of Copenhagen. You can either split up with one adult takes...
Elmegade 15, 2200 København N, Denmark
For a unique dining experience - why not eat in a laundromat? The Laundromat cafe is actually an old laundromat that has transformed into a cafe. It's actually more cafe than laundromat these days - but it is actually possible to do laundry while...
Langelinie 17, 2100 København, Denmark
Mobs of tourists line up to get their photo taken in front of Copenhagen's iconic Little Mermaid statue. The bronze replica of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairytale mermaid was certainly cute. But I found the city's less famous mermaid to be...
Gl Strandvej 13, 3050 Humlebæk, Denmark
The Louisana Museum of Modern Art is located 40 minutes outside of Copenhagen in beautiful seaside Humlebæk. Its setting on the shores of the Øresund Sound is stunning and the permanent collection of modern and contemporary art is among the most...
Brøndby Stadion 30, 2605 Brøndby, Denmark
This stadium in the greater Copenhagen area is home to Brondby IF and can seat up to 29,000 fans. When I was in Copenhagen for business, the team was playing out of town, but fortunately "out of town" was just north of the city, so got to go see...
Ravnsborggade 18, 2200 København, Denmark
I have no idea what the history, story, or background is for the brightly colored ads decorating the buildings at the start of Norrebrogade. They're a quirky mixture, seeming to date back to a different era. If you find yourself walking along the...
Dyrehaven, 2930 Klampenborg, Denmark
Dyrehaven, a forest park north of Copenhagen, is a great place to enjoy a scenic bike ride. Locals love exploring the city by bike and using this mode of transportation to get from place to place, so it's a great way to have a local experience....
Frederiksborg Slot 10, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
While its more famous neighbor to the north (Kronborg) steals all the headlines, my favorite palace in Denmark is without question Frederiksborg Castle. Situated on its own island in the midst of a stunning lake in the heart of Hillerod, this...
Dronning Louises Bro, 1371 København, Denmark
I love exploring a new city by running through its parks and streets. And early morning runs offer a whole new perspective on a city. In Copenhagen, the path around the city's five lakes is a perfect four-mile running loop. The water is so still...
Frederiksborg Slot, 3400 Hillerød, Denmark
A Renaissance castle just isn't the same without a sprawling garden to go with it. Luckily, not only is Frederiksborg Slot (castle) the largest Renaissance castle in Scandinavia, it also has an amazing garden that lives up to its stature.
Amager Strand Promenaden 1, 2300 København, Denmark
While open, accessible, and beautiful year-round, a summer visit to Copenhagen isn't complete without a trip to Amager Beach Park with its large white-sand beach. This park/beach is hugely popular with locals and visitors who enjoy BBQing,...
Kronborg 2 C, 3000 Helsingør, Denmark
With a long and rich history as the town servicing Kronborg Castle and policing the straits it overlooks, the town of Helsingør is full of old multihued buildings, winding cobblestone streets, charming cathedrals, and beautiful old squares.
Kapelvej 4, 2200 København, Denmark
This sprawling cemetery is where many famous Danes throughout history are buried. While a graveyard may not sound terribly interesting or appealing to most, the Danes have a habit of using cemeteries as parks. This means that even if you aren't...
Kødbyen, 1711 København, Denmark
Tourist guides often suggest that people visit Kødbyen for the nightlife or restaurants. Yet they seldom encourage people to visit the area and to wander around it during the day. There are actually two parts to Kødbyen, or the "Meat Packing...
22 Reventlovsgade Ved Tivolis Hovedindgang 1577 1577 V., Bernstorffsgade 16, 1577 København, Denmark
When we're in a hurry we often forget to pause and look up. When you find yourself in Copenhagen's Central Station, make sure you take the time to do so. The roof is built in a design similar to that of the iron roofs seen all over Europe—only in...
Flæsketorvet 19, 1711 København, Denmark
What does the world's oldest amusement park look like? To find out, take a visit to Bakken just outside of Copenhagen. The park, which is situated on the edge of Dyrehaven dates back to 1583 and is open on a seasonal basis with modern rides...
Strandvejen 150, 2920 Charlottenlund, Denmark
Situated in the suburbs just outside Copenhagen, Charlottenlund Beach Park is a small oasis in one of Denmark's wealthiest areas. The old fortress retains several naval artillery batteries in a space that has been converted to a park and overlooks...
Vindeboder 12, 4000 Roskilde, Denmark
We went to the Viking Ship Museum while visiting Copenhagen. It's about 1/2 hour train ride from the city and another 10 minutes or so on the bus (#203). I expected to spend about a half day here entertaining the kids but we ended up spending much...
Gamle Carlsberg Vej 11, 1799 København, Denmark
Beyond being Denmark's most famous beer, Carlsberg has played a central role in shaping the look, feel, and prosperity of Copenhagen over the years. If you're a beer lover and interested in a fun experience, consider setting aside time to do a...
Hammerichsgade 1, 1611 København, Denmark
When the days get long, Copenhagen’s cobblestone streets blossom with bicycles, café tables, and jazz bands. Check out the lively music scene during the annual Copenhagen Jazz Festival. In between gigs, explore this compact capital on foot or...
Den Sorte Diamant, Søren Kierkegaards Plads 1, 1221 København K, Denmark
I’d like to believe that had my public library been as stunning as the Black Diamond in Copenhagen, I would have spent more time studying at the library and less time doing whatever one does when one is supposed to be doing their reading. But the...
Save Place
An essential part of experiencing life in Copenhagen, is a walk along the Norrebro lakes. A popular spot for locals, the lakes are lined by periodic cafes and always alive with joggers, people on dates, and locals enjoying the weather. They also...
