25 Off-The-Grid Getaways
Collected by Afar Magazine
It’s becoming harder and harder to leave our work and gadgets behind, even on vacation. But at the following properties, all set in spectacular natural settings, you are practically forced to get away from it all. Designed to blend in with their surroundings—Himalayan valleys, desert craters, private islands—they offer seclusion, quiet, and a chance to detach from your devices, engage with the local culture, and reconnect with yourself.
Save Place
Como Hotels and Resorts has three Bhutan properties. In the rarely visited western part of the Punakha Valley, Uma Punakha's 10 rooms and two villas all have unobstructed views of the Mo Chu River. The river rocks that line the...
Save Place
6975 Howard St, Green Mountain Falls, CO 80819, USA
Don’t expect butlers, room service, or even a receptionist at this six-room lodge set at nearly 7,800 feet in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. Owner Christian Keesee vacationed in Green Mountain Falls as a kid. When the New York–based...
Save Place
Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Save Place
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Save Place
2600 Wolgan Rd, Newnes NSW 2790, Australia
Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a...
Save Place
KM-269, Av. del Sol 5, Juárez, 77750 Puerto Aventuras, Q.R., Mexico
How do you photograph the sweet strains of piano and guitar that float around you or the sense of calm that envelopes you when you gaze across the still water of the pool and out to the sea? How do you put into words the...
Save Place
דרך בראשית 1, מצפה רמון, Israel
Guests often describe their stay at The Beresheet as “otherworldly,” most likely because of the property’s unique setting atop a cliff that slopes into the 120-million-year-old Ramon Crater. The 111-room hotel spreads out over...
Save Place
Wiesern 48, 5754 Hinterglemm, Austria
Josef Kroll has reimagined his family’s 14th-century estate in the Hinterglemm valley and turned it into a modern, 24-suite hotel. Its outstanding restaurant serves updated versions of classic dishes using meat, vegetables, and fruit from...
Save Place
90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform...
Save Place
Lake Tanganyika
Tom Lithgow invites guests to his 130-acre island on Lake Tanganyika. Thirteen thatched-roof bungalows guarantee privacy; scuba gear and helicopter trips to Kalambo Falls guarantee fun.
Save Place
Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan, China
Anantara has opened a resort in a rugged part of southern Yunnan Province. Guests can unwind with tai chi classes and pick tea with local Jinuo tribe members.
Save Place
Raipur Road, Near Haripur Railway Station, District Pali, Raipur, Rajasthan 306304, India
Twelve villas ring a private lake on 25 acres located between the popular tourist spots Jodhpur and Udaipur. Explore the nearby Badlands of India on a horse safari, then enjoy an evening dance performance.
Save Place
39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for...
Save Place
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Save Place
Mile8 Pine Ridge Rd., 00000, Belize
Mountain Equestrian Trails (MET) Outfitter & Lodge exemplifies the best of family-run ecotourism. Anywhere with an address like “Mile 8” off a pot-holed dirt road in Belize’s jungle is guaranteed to be an off the beaten path...
Save Place
Skoura, Morocco
The beloved Dar Ahlam resort has taken its show on the road with Route du Sud, a six-night driving tour to five destinations with three private retreats that showcase the shape-shifting landscapes of isolated southern Morocco, one property at a...
Save Place
Indochina
While this picture may appear calm and serene, the journey to reach this point was anything but that. It was truly an adventure, and once you arrive you will be grateful that you made the journey. You start off in Kuala Lumpur at about 8 a.m.,...
Save Place
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Save Place
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Save Place
andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
This lodge offers a private island stay, paired with the option of experiencing the Swahili architecture, music, and culture of Stone Town (Zanzibar’s main town, 20 minutes from Mnemba by boat plus a 90-minute drive). Ten...
Save Place
3705 Arctic Blvd #429, Anchorage, AK 99503, USA
Just a 45-minute floatplane ride from Anchorage along the banks of the Talachulitna River and Judd Lake, this multistructure resort combines a six-room flagship lodge, which was renovated in 2017, with a lakeside bar and dining room (and...
Save Place
Shop No. 23 & 24, Hemis Complex, Upper Tukcha Road, Zangsti, Leh, Jammu and Kashmir 194101
Ladakh, a region in the Indian Himalayas an hour’s flight north of Delhi (elevation: 11,500 feet), became a lot more accessible 10 years ago when Shakti Himalaya started hosting homestays in restored village houses. Their spacious new...
Save Place
Nosy Anko, Madagascar
The biodiversity of Madagascar is staggering: It’s home to more than 11,000 plant species, and close to 90 percent of the wildlife in this African island nation can be found nowhere else. Even the top eco-lodges here were rough around the...
Save Place
Ruhengeri, Rwanda
With the June 2017 opening of Bisate Lodge, Wilderness Safaris will bring its brand of conservation-minded luxury to Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park, one of the only places in the world to see mountain gorillas in the wild. Set on 67 acres...
Save Place
No 110, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Nizwa 621, Oman
Travelers can now take in the beauty of Oman’s otherworldly desert landscapes from the comfort of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in the central Al Hajar Mountains. Set on the rim of a massive canyon surrounded by craggy mountains,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25