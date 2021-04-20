andBeyond Mnemba Island
andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
Photo courtesy of andBeyond
andBeyond Mnemba IslandThis lodge offers a private island stay, paired with the option of experiencing the Swahili architecture, music, and culture of Stone Town (Zanzibar’s main town, 20 minutes from Mnemba by boat plus a 90-minute drive). Ten high-ceilinged, thatched bandas are footsteps from a flour-fine sand beach and are romantically furnished with elaborately carved wooden beds. For those who want a change of scenery, verandas and shaded beach beds offer a variety of places to sleep off all the early morning safari wake-up calls. Just under one mile in circumference, Mnemba Island has permanent residents that include poodle-sized Suni and rabbit-sized Ader’s duiker antelope, breeding doves, and enormous terrestrial coconut crabs. Sunbathers can spot dolphins from the beach year-round, and scuba divers might encounter the occasional whale shark.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Sleep in one of the swanky palm-thatched bandas at the Mnemba Island Lodge, located on a private isle off Zanzibar’s northeastern coast. While there, swim alongside dolphins, watch green turtles hatch at sunset, and relax on the beach as the island’s Lilliputian suni antelope—which you’ll swear have been cross-bred with Chihuahuas—scamper by.