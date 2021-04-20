Tassajara Zen Mountain Center 39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA

A Zen Retreat in the Big Sur Mountains In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for monastic study.



The only vehicle access to Tassajara is via the 14-mile dirt road that starts in Carmel Valley. Those without four-wheel drive should arrange for shuttle pick-up.