Tordrillo Mountain Lodge

Tordrillo Mountains, Alaska 99682, USA
Just a 45-minute floatplane ride from Anchorage along the banks of the Talachulitna River and Judd Lake, this multistructure resort combines a six-room flagship lodge, which was renovated in 2017, with a lakeside bar and dining room (and 500-bottle wine cellar); a private four-room lodge; and two smaller individual cabins, all with views of either the Alaska or Tordrillo ranges. But guests don’t come here to just ogle the mountains—they take them on. With Olympic gold medalist Tommy Moe and Alaska heli-ski pioneer Mike Overcast behind the resort, plus access to 1.2 million acres of untrammeled terrain with runs that top out at 7,500 feet, world-class heli-ski adventures are practically guaranteed. And an exclusive partnership with Winterlake, another notable resort nearby, allows guests to heli-ski even further north into the Tordrillo Range and Neacola Mountains.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

Holly Sprague
over 3 years ago

Heli skiing and adventuring in Alaska at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge

Tordrillo Mountain Lodge is a luxury resort known for the best heli skiing in Alaska and also provides amazing summer & fall activities via helicopter, such as heli hiking & heli fishing. Guests are taken via float plane from Anchorage to Judd Lake, where they are greeted by the best guides in the business. The intimate waterfront lodges sleep 8-12 people per lodge and feature their own private chefs, sauna, hot tub, and massage services. Olympic gold medal skier Tommy Moe and veteran heli ski operators Mike Overcast and Mike Rheam opened the resort in 2006.
Holly Sprague
over 3 years ago

Glacial hikes and champagne toasts

Get amazing access to the most stunning alpine landscapes, experienced guides and best heli adventuring terrain in all of Alaska.

