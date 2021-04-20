The Beresheet

Superb service in a beautiful setting

This is definitely one of the best hotels in Israel, the staff are notably more attentive than in other hotels (even in the Isrotel chain) and the setting is stunning. They should heat the main outdoor pool as it was too cold for anyone to use. The food was delicious and the family room with the private pool was perfect (see picture). There are many interesting tours/hikes in the area for all ages and it is a great climate for a spring vacation.