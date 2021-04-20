The Beresheet
דרך בראשית 1, מצפה רמון, Israel
| +972 8-659-8000
Photo courtesy of The Beresheet Hotel
The BeresheetGuests often describe their stay at The Beresheet as “otherworldly,” most likely because of the property’s unique setting atop a cliff that slopes into the 120-million-year-old Ramon Crater. The 111-room hotel spreads out over two floors—guests in ground-level villas cool off in infinity plunge pools, while those on the second floor watch sunsets and shooting stars from their balconies. There are also indoor and outdoor pools overlooking the Ramon Crater as well as excursions to explore the crater by bike or Jeep. Indiana Jones wannabes can even arrange to rappel down into the crevasse.
almost 7 years ago
Superb service in a beautiful setting
This is definitely one of the best hotels in Israel, the staff are notably more attentive than in other hotels (even in the Isrotel chain) and the setting is stunning. They should heat the main outdoor pool as it was too cold for anyone to use. The food was delicious and the family room with the private pool was perfect (see picture). There are many interesting tours/hikes in the area for all ages and it is a great climate for a spring vacation.