Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley

Set on a 7,000-acre reserve between Wollemi National Park and the Gardens of Stone National Park, Emirates Wolgan Valley Resort and Spa is a luxury ecolodge backed by the dramatic canyons of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area. Roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Sydney , the resort consists of 40 stand-alone suites and two homesteads built from traditional timber and sandstone under steel roofing. Most materials were sourced within a 60-mile radius; the fence posts were found on the property, and fallen eucalyptus trees were milled into unique furniture pieces that make up the Wolgan Valley Furniture Collection. Environmental initiatives extend to rainwater collection, water recycling, solar panels for water heating, and the use of traditional windmills instead of electrical pumps. The resort was also built by local tradesmen and decorated with iron lamps and furnishings, artworks, and porcelain jugs created by artisans from the area. Aside from its setting, the most intriguing aspect of the property is an original farmhouse, built around 1832, that hosted Charles Darwin in 1836. Today, the homestead functions as a museum that highlights the Aboriginal, settler, and agricultural history of the valley. A fruit orchard and edible garden supplies the kitchen with organic herbs, vegetables, fruits, and nuts.A comprehensive program of activities was designed to take advantage of the inspiring Wolgan Valley region, which offers peaks to climb, glowworms to ogle, and many memorable food and wine experiences.