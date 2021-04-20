Where are you going?
Treebones Resort

71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Website
| +1 805-927-2390
Sleep in the Trees Big Sur California United States
Yurts Aways Big Sur California United States
Yurts Aways Big Sur California United States
Sun - Sat 7:30am - 9:30pm

Sleep in the Trees

For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature yurts as well as oceanfront campsites, a 500-square-foot "autonomous tent," and the "human nest," a spherical dwelling woven from tree branches by local artist Jayson Fann. Even nesters have access to the resort's pool, hot tub, and restaurant, which highlights produce from the on-site organic farm and houses what has to be one of the world's most scenic sushi bars.
Yurts Aways

There are many options for lodging along California's Big Sur coast. One can spa, camp, inn or lodge their way down or up the PCH. The most unusual choice for lodging are the yurts at Treebones Resort. The canvas-constructed tents are comfortable - it's more like a hotel stay than a campground. The structures dot the property and make Treebones feel more like a village than a resort. The main lodge serves up a welcome breakfast each morning. During the day, you can hike the trails, visit the gardens, or just enjoy the view from one of the many adirondack chairs that dot the property. At night, you can sit by the fire, rest in the hot tub, or sample what has to be some of the best sushi on the Central Coast.
