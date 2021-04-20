Yurts Aways

There are many options for lodging along California's Big Sur coast. One can spa, camp, inn or lodge their way down or up the PCH. The most unusual choice for lodging are the yurts at Treebones Resort. The canvas-constructed tents are comfortable - it's more like a hotel stay than a campground. The structures dot the property and make Treebones feel more like a village than a resort. The main lodge serves up a welcome breakfast each morning. During the day, you can hike the trails, visit the gardens, or just enjoy the view from one of the many adirondack chairs that dot the property. At night, you can sit by the fire, rest in the hot tub, or sample what has to be some of the best sushi on the Central Coast.