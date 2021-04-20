Buena Vista Surf Club, Nicaragua

Buena Vista Surf Club (BVSC) is a tropical modern eco-lodge nestled in a hill overlooking Playa Maderas. Guests stay in free-standing tree houses with magnificent views of the lush jungle and Pacific ocean. BVSC was built by a Dutch couple, Marc and Marielle, who left Amsterdam behind for the sun and surf of Nicaragua.



The hotel is off the grid and rooms do not have electricity during the day and use solar powered energy at night. Rates include mouth-watering family style breakfasts and dinners. Those who do not surf can enjoy the swim-friendly beaches up from Maderas or spend time reading or doing yoga on the lodge's sprawling sundeck. The most memorable parts of my stay though were the amazing owners and guests I met at BVSC.