Ratha Tep

AFAR Local Expert

Ratha is a freelance journalist who writes about travel, food, art, design, and culture for print and online publications including Afar, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Food &amp; Wine, T Magazine, and Budget Travel. For seven years, she was an editor at Food & Wine magazine, where she wrote feature stories, edited sections, and had the pleasure of interviewing top chefs around the country, talking bacon with Thomas Keller and high-tech gadgets with Grant Achatz. In 2010, she chucked her life in New York City to move to Switzerland, where she currently lives with her husband and baby girl nestled in between an urban sheep pasture and Lake Zurich.

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