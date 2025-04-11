Travel InspirationHotelsStay Here Next
By Laura Itzkowitz
  •  April 11, 2025

The World’s First Orient Express Hotel Has Opened in Rome—Only Steps From the Pantheon

Set inside a 17th-century noble residence in Rome, Orient Express La Minerva is the first hotel from the heritage luxury train brand.

The khaki facade of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome faces elephant obelisk

Orient Express La Minerva in Rome faces the famous elephant obelisk in Piazza della Minerva.

Photo by Mr. Tripper

~

The vibe: The first hotel from the legendary Orient Express train company is an instant classic

Location: Piazza della Minerva 69, Rome, Italy | View on Google Maps

The Afar take

Originally built as a noble residence in the 17th century, the Grand Hotel de la Minerve became a hotel in the 19th century and was a haven for aristocrats and writers on the Grand Tour. Following a four-year closure, it has just reopened as Orient Express La Minerva, the first hotel that represents the rebirth and expansion of the Orient Express brand, which now operates trains, yachts, and hotels. (A second hotel in Venice is in the works.)

Checking in after ride aboard the new La Dolce Vita Orient Express, I was immediately captivated by the elegance of the lobby, with its glass ceiling, original columns, and abundance of potted plants. Inside the intimate reception area, lacquered wood walls suggested the train’s highly polished sheen. Looking around, I sensed that no expense was spared when redesigning the hotel.

A guest room with large bed (L); palm trees in lobby area, with geometrically patterned floor and rug (R)

A guest room and the lobby area of Orient Express La Minerva

Photo by Alexandre Tabaste

The brand—a joint venture by Accor Group and LVMH in collaboration with Italian hospitality group Arsenale for the Italian assets—tapped Paris-based Hugo Toro, a rising star in the design world, for the interiors. Everything is bespoke, from the furniture and lighting to the porcelain dishes at the rooftop restaurant. Almost everything was made in Italy.

Who’s it for?

Travelers who appreciate a historic hotel with a contemporary twist. I’m based in Rome and have been tracking several exciting new hotels in the city over the past year—and more are coming soon—but this one stands out with its storied past and contemporary cachet. Some visitors will remember the hotel in its previous incarnation, but it’s ready to welcome a new generation of travelers.

The location

Set on Piazza della Minerva, a small square right behind the Pantheon, the hotel is in the heart of Rome’s centro storico but slightly removed from the crowds. Piazza Navona, Campo de’ Fiori, and the Trevi Fountain are all within a 10-minute walk. Bernini’s elephant statue, bearing an Egyptian obelisk in the center of the piazza, inspired the hotel’s logo.

Some visitors will remember Orient Express La Minerva in its previous incarnation, but it’s ready to welcome a new generation of travelers.

The rooms

Each of the 93 guest rooms and 36 suites has its own unique characteristics, but they all share a warm color palette. The second floor, where my suite was located, has rooms with extremely high ceilings, while the Stendhal Suite retains its original ceiling frescoes. Some rooms have views of Piazza della Minerva and the Pantheon’s dome, while others have a terrace.

A suite's living room, with curving gray sofa and several chairs and small tables

A suite’s living room at Orient Express La Minerva

Photo by Alexandre Tabaste

I loved my spacious suite, which had an enormous and comfortable bed, bedside tables designed to look like vintage steamer trunks, and a separate living area with a curved velvet sofa, a table and chairs, a TV disguised as a mirror, and a minibar stocked with complimentary snacks and sodas. The bathroom had a large walk-in shower, a separate room for the toilet, and pretty hand-painted tiles lining the windows. Details like woven leather on the wardrobes, Italian cotton sheets by Rivolta Carmignani (which provided the bedding on the original Orient Express), and plush robes made for a truly cosseting stay.

The food and drink

The Minerva Bar in the lobby is open all day for light meals, afternoon tea, and aperitivo. For lunch, I enjoyed the octopus served with tomato consommé. But the rooftop restaurant, Gigi Rigolatto, is the place to be. Created by Rikas Hospitality Group and Paris Society, the concept is Italian by way of France and Dubai. Standout dishes include tuna tartare with avocado, seabream carpaccio dressed with lemon, and fregola with langoustines, calamari, and citrus.

At breakfast, also served on the rooftop, a selection of pastries, nuts, and fruit is available at the buffet, but I was glad to eat eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, perfectly poached eggs, and silky hollandaise sauce.

Coming later this year is Mimi Kakushi, a Japanese restaurant that aims to transport guests to 1920s Osaka. There’s also a speakeasy, wine bar, and patisserie in the works.

Staff and service

The hotel had just opened when I visited, yet it offered impressively seamless service. That’s no doubt owing to the fact that some of the key staff members, including the general manager and head concierge, are seasoned pros with decades of experience at Italy’s top luxury hotels.

Accessibility

During the renovation, care was taken to make sure the main entrance, elevators, restrooms, dining outlets, and spa are accessible to people with limited mobility.

Spa and wellness

Currently under construction, the spa will have a Turkish hammam and a range of treatments. Facials will be in collaboration with Furtuna Skin, a sustainable Italian brand whose skincare is made with products from its organic farm.

Laura Itzkowitz
Laura Itzkowitz is a freelance journalist based in Rome with a passion for covering travel, arts and culture, lifestyle, design, food, and wine.
