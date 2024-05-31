Why These 3 American Cities Are Perfect for a Fall Escape

As the leaves begin to change and the air turns crisp in the northern hemisphere, autumn frequently inspires enthusiastic travelers to start planning a trip. Vibrant foliage and fewer crowds create an excellent environment for cozy country escapes and urban getaways alike. Wander through colorful foliage on a scenic hike, seek out seasonal treats like warm apple cider at a downtown farmers’ market, or visit warmer climates for one last dip in the pool before winter sets in for good.

To help you make the most of the season, here’s a list of outstanding destinations that make for a dreamy fall vacation. Whether you head to Florida to soak in the sun or retreat to the mountains of Colorado, these places are ideal for a Labor Day, Thanksgiving, or other seasonal trip. So pack your bags, grab a sweater, and get ready to embrace the beauty of autumn.

Admire foliage and gardens in Asheville

The lobby of Grand Bohemian Asheville Courtesy of Kessler Collection

Where to stay: Next to the gate of the iconic Biltmore Estate is the Grand Bohemian Asheville , a Tudor-inspired boutique hotel filled with original art. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, it offers easy access to the city’s shops, restaurants, and attractions.

Asheville, North Carolina, nestled in the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, is a haven for those seeking colorful foliage, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences. During autumn, the city comes alive with a kaleidoscope of colors and an array of activities that showcase the season’s beauty. Scenic drives along the Blue Ridge Parkway offer incredible vistas of mountains blanketed in fall colors.

In addition to outdoor activities, Asheville boasts a thriving arts and culture scene that comes alive even more during the fall months. The city’s lively River Arts District is home to galleries, studios, and boutiques showcasing the work of local artists and craftsmen. Visitors can explore eclectic shops, attend live music performances, and participate in cultural events and festivals celebrating the region’s heritage.

What’s more, Asheville’s culinary scene offers a tempting array of fall flavors, with restaurants serving up seasonal dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy a cozy autumn dinner at Red Stag Grill, blending woodland charm with modern rustic vibes. Their chophouse menu features Appalachian-inspired specialties with fresh local ingredients, like bison tenderloin, roasted local trout, and mac and cheese with smoked beef belly.

It’s also one of the best times of year to visit Biltmore, perhaps Asheville’s most famous attraction. After touring the massive Gilded Age mansion, leave time to see the rest of the 8,000-acre estate, including the gorgeous gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted.

Retreat to the mountains of Colorado

The lobby of Beaver Creek Lodge Courtesy of Kessler Collection

Where to stay: The luxurious Beaver Creek Lodge, part of the Kessler Collection, is the ultimate place to unwind after a day of outdoor adventure, right next to the in-room fireplace wrapped in a faux-fur throw. At this all-suite hotel, each suite features a living room and kitchen, perfect for families or guests to spread out and relax. Or warm up in the sauna or outdoor hot tub after a delightful dinner at Alpine + Antlers, specializing in Colorado cuisine with an artful twist, like venison tenderloin and wild mushroom ravioli.

Beaver Creek, Colorado, located high in the Rockies, is an idyllic setting for a trip come autumn, inviting travelers to escape to the mountains. As the bright, leafy hues light up the landscape, visitors can go on scenic hikes, meandering through golden aspen groves while savoring crisp mountain air and stunning views.

Amidst the tranquility of the mountains, visitors can also partake in many different outdoor activities, from horseback riding and fly-fishing to scenic gondola rides that offer a glimpse at the sweeping vistas of the surrounding landscape. Additionally, the charming village of Beaver Creek provides opportunities for strolling and boutique shopping.

Enjoy milder weather and fewer crowds in Orlando

Altira Pool + Lounge at Grand Bohemian Orlando Courtesy Kessler Collection

Where to stay: The Grand Bohemian Orlando is conveniently located in Downtown Orlando. If you’re looking for one final swim before winter arrives, the rooftop Altira Pool + Lounge is the perfect spot. Here, you can enjoy snacks and drinks and soak up the Orlando sunshine.

You may typically associate fall getaways with different foliage than palm trees, but Orlando, Florida, offers a delightful surprise, especially for those seeking an extension of summer. With temperate weather and fewer crowds, this season is prime time for exploring the city’s famous theme parks—from the enchantment of Walt Disney World to the thrills of Universal Studios.

Beyond the parks, Orlando offers a diverse array of activities to suit every taste. Explore charming neighborhoods like Winter Park or take a walk around Lake Eola Park and then rent a swan boat for some fun on the water. Choose from a vast selection of restaurants serving global cuisine, including the European-inspired dishes at Boheme, where the newly refreshed modern interior was inspired by the Viennese secession movement.