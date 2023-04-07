5 Ted Lasso Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

“Little tip for y’all. Fries are called chips. Chips are called crisps. And bangers aren’t great songs, but they do make you feel like dancing because they’re so darn tasty.”

Since Ted Lasso—a show that centers around the titular and ever-optimistic football coach (the U.S. kind) who crosses the pond to try to turn around a struggling football team (the British kind)—premiered in 2020, it’s delivered a unique blend of one-liners and inspirational messages. Equal parts hysterical and heart-warming, it came out months after the pandemic’s start, when audiences arguably needed it most.

Sadly, we’re only weeks away from the final episode of the award-winning Apple TV+ show—the series is slated to wrap up for good on May 31. While the football team is fictional, many of the places in the show are not. Much of the filming was done in the real-life Richmond, England. If you’re not ready to let Ted and the rest of the AFC Richmond gang go, here’s the play-by-play for some Ted Lasso filming locations you can actually visit.

Part of the Crown Estate, Richmond Green is an recreation area in the center of Richmond. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Richmond Green

This 12-acre park, with open, grassy areas and surrounded by historic townhouses and buildings like the Richmond Palace and the Richmond Theater, appears throughout the series. It’s where Dr. Sharon Fieldstone has her biking accident. It’s where Roy Kent works with the West London Under 9 Girls team. And it’s part of Ted and Coach Beard’s commute to and from the stadium.

Called the Prince’s Head in real life, this authentic English pub is more than 300 years old. Courtesy of Apple TV+

The Crown & Anchor

This 300-year-old English pub appears in the majority of episodes, though in real life, it’s known as the Prince’s Head. In the show (and in real life), it’s a gathering place for footballers, sports fans, and locals, where they can spend their evenings playing darts and chess, singing karaoke, or having a philosophical discussion about life over a pint. However, note that only the pub’s exterior was used in filming; the interior shots were done in a studio elsewhere. Still, it leans into its Ted Lasso connections: In March, the pub teamed up with Airbnb to offer overnight stays to a few lucky super fans.

In real life, Paved Court is a pedestrian street known for its boutiques and eateries. Courtesy of Apple TV+

Ted’s Street

Around the corner from the Prince’s Head is a narrow, cobblestone pedestrian street known as Paved Court. It’s lined with chocolatiers, fashion boutiques, gift shops, cafés, and jewelers. Above some of them are flats, including one that belongs to the eternally positive coach. Throughout the series, Coach Beard waits for Ted outside of his apartment (shown as 9 1/2 Paved Court in the show, though that’s not an actual address), usually with coffee for each of them.

Many of the practices in Ted Lasso are filmed at SkyEx Community Stadium. Courtesy of Apple TV+

The AFC Richmond Practice Pitch and Nelson Road

Various stadiums have been shown briefly during Ted Lasso’s three seasons, including London Stadium (where rival team West Ham plays) and Wembley Stadium (where AFC Richmond lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final in season two). But two others show up continuously: Richmond’s practice pitch and its game-day stadium, called Nelson Road.

In real life, the field where practices are filmed is Hayes & Yeading United Football Club’s home field, SkyEx Community Stadium. During Hayes & Yeading’s season, which runs from August to April, visitors can catch a game for £10 (about US$12).

If you’re keen on seeing AFC Richmond’s game-day stadium, you’ll need to visit Selhurst Park, which stands in for the Greyhounds’ stadium, Nelson Road. Home to the real-life Premier League team Crystal Palace FC, the club colors are red and blue, just like the fictional Richmond’s. While the 99-year-old pitch is sometimes referred to as the “dog track” in the show (a reference to the area’s real-world history with greyhound racing and Richmond’s mascot), don’t expect to see any canine logos here. Crystal Palace players are known as the Eagles. Adult general admission for home games is £30 (US$37).