The Best Things to Do in Minnesota

Home to more than 10,000 lakes, the North Star State also offers world-class museums, historic residences, and lots of great places to drink.

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there’s so much more to this state than water recreation. In the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, visitors will find thriving art, music, and literary scenes as well as restaurants that garner national attention. Minneapolis was even named among the most bike-friendly cities in the world, meaning you could spend your entire time there outdoors, exploring the sights via beautiful “bikeways.” Beyond the cities, the expansive region of Northeast Minnesota offers small towns and art colonies alongside the pristine nature of the Boundary Waters. And though Northwest Minnesota is often considered the path less traveled, it has a lot to give in the way of nature and culture, including lakes, rivers, and a popular arts center. To help you have the perfect trip to the North Star State, we’ve rounded up the best things to do across Minnesota, from museum hopping and beer tasting to canoeing, hiking, camping, and more. Keep reading, then get busy planning your Midwest adventure. In the Twin Cities Courtesy of Mike Krivit Photography/Meet Minneapolis Visit Bde Maka Ska for ice fishing in the winter and swimming in the summer. Bde Maka Ska A trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes wouldn’t be complete without spending some time on, well, a lake—even if you’re only visiting the cities. In Minneapolis, everyone heads to Bde Maka Ska, the largest of five in the city’s Chain of Lakes. Located in the Uptown neighborhood, the 401-acre lake is surrounded by parkland and trails, making it a favorite of locals for ice fishing in the winter and swimming, biking, and volleyball games in the summer. Along the shore are rental options for nearly every water sport, including sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, plus lockers for stashing your stuff when you’re out on the water. For those who prefer dry land, there are also several Nice Ride stations where you can access the city’s bike-share program, and a seasonal restaurant serving sandwiches, wings, and tacos. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry, which locals regard as an unofficial symbol of the city. Perhaps the best thing about the sculpture garden, however, is that it’s free, unlike the Walker—or the surrounding parking, for that matter. It’s open 365 days a year, from 6 a.m. to midnight, and also hosts the two-day Rock the Garden musical festival in June. Photo by Kurt Carlson/Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board One of Minneapolis’s oldest parks, Minnehaha is home to limestone bluffs, a 53-foot waterfall, and a legendary dog park. Minnehaha Regional Park One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find limestone bluffs, river overlooks, and a majestic 53-foot waterfall that freezes in winter. Explore the area via various walking and biking paths, or bring your furry friend to the epic dog park. There’s also a disc golf course, picnic area, playground, volleyball court, and wading pool, making the park perfect for family outings. Surly Brewing Co. One of the first breweries in Minneapolis, Surly set the stage for all the places that opened in its wake by helping to pass legislation in 2011 allowing breweries and distilleries to serve alcohol on site. It’s still going strong today and offers some of the most beloved brews in the region, like the Furious (slightly dark and hoppy) and the Hell (a standard lager beloved by locals). Surly operates out of a sprawling space near the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus, where guests can sample a rotating tap list of up to 38 brews in the beer hall. Also on-site is a seasonal beer garden lined with fire pits and a pizza restaurant serving New Haven–style pies. Courtesy of The Bell Museum and University of Minnesota Bring the family to the Bell Museum for wildlife dioramas, a green roof, and a state-of-the-art planetarium. Bell Museum

Minnesota’s official natural history museum, the Bell in St. Paul features a digital planetarium, high-tech exhibitions, wildlife dioramas, outdoor learning experiences, and more. Visit the state-of-the-art planetarium to explore the far reaches of the cosmos, then head to the permanent galleries to learn about the origins of the universe, the diversification of life on earth, and how University of Minnesota researchers are working to create a better future for our evolving world. Children will especially love the Touch & See Lab, where they can learn through observation and sensory engagement, while nature lovers will want to head to the green roof and observatory deck, home to native plants, a geology exploration area, and a solar station. Fitzgerald Residence Unknown to many is the fact that F. Scott Fitzgerald was born in St. Paul and lived in various homes there. Several of the residences still stand, but perhaps the most prominent is the three-story town house at 599 Summit Avenue, where he finished the manuscript for This Side of Paradise. The building was officially added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 but remains a private home, so tours aren’t typically allowed. Simply walk by to appreciate its history, then head to nearby Grand Avenue for shopping and snacking. In Northeast Minnesota Photo by Alyssa Hei/Explore Minnesota Tourism The more than 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail has something for every ability. Superior Hiking Trail The SHT, as it’s known to locals, is perhaps the most famous hiking trail in Minnesota—not to mention one of the most well-known in the United States. The footpath–only trail stretches for more than 310 miles from the Minnesota–Wisconsin border into Canada, offering incredible scenery and glimpses of moose and other rare wildlife. The first segment meanders 58 miles from the Wisconsin border to Duluth, with trail markers every five to 10 miles for easy day hikes, backpacking, and trail running. From Duluth, it extends along the North Shore for 255 miles, passing through charming cities like Grand Marais and Lutsen. The final, northernmost section connects with the Border Route and Kekekabic trails that take hikers through the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the town of Ely, Minnesota. Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, referred to as the BWCA or simply “the Boundary Waters,” draws canoeists from around the world—and for good reason. Located on the Minnesota–Canada border, the area encompasses more than 1 million acres in the northern section of the Superior National Forest and features over 1,100 lakes, 1,200 miles of canoe routes, 12 hiking trails, and thousands of campsites. The nature here is pristine yet rugged, with lakes cut from granite and surrounded by old pine growth. Since planes flying below 4,000 feet are prohibited in the BWCA, the area is also blissfully silent, offering a kind of solitude rarely found in the U.S. Courtesy of Franconia Sculpture Park Let the kids climb all over the art at Franconia Sculpture Park—it’s encouraged. Franconia Sculpture Park Located on 43 acres in the idyllic St. Croix River Valley, Franconia Sculpture Park is a popular day trip from the Twin Cities. Open from dawn to dusk 365 days a year, it’s completely free to explore—which may be why it sees more than 60,000 visitors a year. Unlike at most art museums, guests here are encouraged to touch and climb the more than 120 sculptures on site, making for a fun, interactive way to spend the day with family. If it’s too cold to play outdoors, consider dropping by for community arts programming like kids’ sculpture classes, live music, and artists’ talks. The park also runs an active artist residency, which helps to continually supply the grounds with new, large-scale sculptures. Grand Marais Art Colony Artists from all over the country come to learn from the renowned teachers at the Grand Marais Art Colony. Nestled between Lake Superior and the Superior National Forest, the center offers studio instruction in painting, printmaking, clay, and glassworks, as well as tiered classes for students of all levels. While some classes run for several days, many are just a few hours long and make for a perfect afternoon activity. Practice your color theory and drum leaf binding, or sign the kids up for youth lessons in clay sculpture, screen printing, and origami. The center also holds regular open studios, when you can drop in to see work by various artists-in-residence. Courtesy of Glensheen Mansion Beyond the beautiful rooms and gardens, Glensheen Mansion hides a scary secret. Glensheen Mansion

