France Just Named This Tiny Place Its Favorite Village

The people of France just voted the small coastal town of Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, located about a 30-minute drive northwest of Utah Beach in Normandy, the country’s favorite village as part of the annual TV show Le Village Préféré des Français.

With a population of around 2,000, Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue is a scenic port town that most people outside of France probably haven’t heard of before today despite its close proximity to the westernmost beach where Allied troops landed during the D-Day Invasion 75 years ago. But there are several reasons why it’s worth taking note of this beautiful village.

Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue is home to one of the oldest oyster basins in Normandy, so seafood lovers will enjoy dining on the local delicacies in town. But even if you don’t eat shellfish, you can explore Maison Gosselin, a gourmet grocery store that was founded in 1889 and still sells house-made jams, cookies, and more to take home as souvenirs.

A small island called Tatihou is also part of the town. During low tide it is accessible by foot from the mainland, but you can catch an amphibious boat there during high tide. There are also two 17th-century towers—one on Tatihou Island and one on the mainland—to explore. Both towers belong to the Fortifications of Vauban UNESCO World Heritage site, which is a network of 12 sites around France built by Sébastien Le Prestre de Vauban, King Louis XIV’s military engineer.

Photo by Shutterstock The Tour de La Hougue citadel is part of the Fortifications of Vauban UNESCO World Heritage site.

Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue takes over the title from the 2018 winner, Cassel, a village of 2,300 people in French Flanders near the Belgian border in northern France. It is known for its

scenic

Jardin du Mont des Récollets

, as well as an 18th-century windmill located at the highest point of the town, and two 20-foot-tall “giants”—called Reuze Papa and Reuze Maman—that are paraded around on Easter, Mardi Gras, and other religious festivals. The two wood and papier-mâché figures were built in the 1800s and gained

UNESCO World Heritage

status in 2005. When not in use at parades, they’re on view in Cassel’s

Departmental Museum of Flanders

.