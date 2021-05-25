The 8 Best Things to Do in Kansas City

The National WWI Museum is the only American museum exclusively dedicated to remembering the Great War and its impact.

Think of Kansas City and barbecue and blues may come to mind, but there’s so much more in this Cowtown-come-arts-destination than smoked meat and music. From world-class museums and galleries to impressive theater, dance, and opera, the cultural offerings here are on par with much larger cities. And for those who prefer sports to the symphony, there are the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. Win or lose, both teams bring much excitement and hometown pride to the city. Whether you’ve come to shop the famous Country Club Plaza, see some powerful murals, or experience the city’s vibrant distillery scene, you can expect to be surprised by the City of Fountains. Read on for even more great things to do in Kansas City. Photo by Lisa Corson One of KC’s most famous fountains, Mill Creek Fountain was actually built in Paris. Go fountain hopping around town The City of Fountains Foundation wasn’t founded until 1973, but Kansas City’s love affair with fountains started much earlier. A vision by city leaders in the late 1800s to create “more boulevards than Paris, more fountains than Rome” led to the first few, which were used primarily as watering holes for both residents and animals. As time went on, however, fountains were installed more as memorials or for beautification of the city and, today, KC is home to more than 200, 48 of which are open to the public. The city’s oldest working fountain, the Women’s Leadership Fountain in the Paseo West neighborhood, dates back to 1899. More celebrated examples appear in the Country Club Plaza shopping center and green spaces like Kessler Park. For a fun day of fountain hopping, start at the city’s most recognizable—and most photographed—one, the Mill Creek Fountain. Built in Paris in 1910, it was brought to Kansas City in 1951 and installed in its namesake park. Afterward, head to Union Station to see the towering spouts of the Henry Wollmach Bloch Fountain, which features 232 water jets, then carry on to the Crown Center Square Fountain, where children dance in sprays choreographed to recorded performances by the Kansas City Symphony. End your exploration at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to view the Fountain Basin; the oldest fountain with a marble bowl, it dates back to 220 C.E. and was purchased from Italy. Courtesy of Visit KC Learn all about the Great War and how it changed America forever at the National World War I Museum. Get schooled at a world-class museum

For a mid-size city, KC has several exceptional museums. Visit the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to see the giant shuttlecock sculptures on the front lawn as well as robust Asian art, ceramic, photography, and centuries-old furniture collections, or spend the day at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, the only American museum exclusively dedicated to remembering, interpreting, and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact. Other popular institutions include the American Jazz Museum in the 18th & Vine Historic Jazz District and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which works to preserve and celebrate the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America. Courtesy of Visit KC; Photo by barteverett/Shutterstock Country Club Plaza is known for its Spanish-inspired architecture and excellent shopping. Shop at Country Club Plaza Kansas City’s premier shopping center, Country Club Plaza is the place to be, whether during the holidays for the Plaza Lighting Ceremony, over the summer for a gondola ride along Brush Creek, or come fall when it hosts the Plaza Art Fair. The 15-block destination, filled with Spanish-inspired architecture, is also an appealing place to shop any time of year. Here, you’ll find high-end stores like Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co., and Charlie Hustle, as well as singular boutiques and spots like Made in Kansas City, where you can pick up locally made items like hats, candles, and drinkware. Photo by Lisa Corson For some of KC’s most exciting art, take to the streets to check out all the murals. Tour the city’s many murals Kansas City may be home to some of the Midwest’s top museums and galleries, but much of the city’s most exciting art is found on the streets. Start your tour in the 18th and Vine District to view murals that celebrate Kansas City’s jazz history, then head to the corner of West 43rd Street and Westport Road to see a new painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Finish at East 17th and Main Streets, where, on the side of Tom’s Town Distilling, you’ll find the Chiefs Kingdom Mural honoring the city’s championship football team. Courtesy of J. Rieger & Co. (2) One of Kansas City’s originally distilleries, J. Rieger and Co. offers tours, tastings, and a stylish cocktail bar. Get a taste of KC cocktail culture Thanks in part to corrupt political boss Tom Pendergast, Kansas City maintained a thriving drinking scene during Prohibition. Bootlegging flourished and the city was full of speakeasies, gambling dens, and even a red-light district, earning it the nickname “the Paris of the Plains.”