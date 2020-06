The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

I was recently a guest at the luxurious Langham Hotel in Xintiandi, Shanghai (French Concession). This was a business trip, and the hotel was selected based on location to clients. The service was exquisite and personal and the convenient access to world-class (and local!) shopping was fantastic. What caught me by surprise was the odd (at least to me) and prolific presence of sculptures by a pair of Beijing artists, husband and wife Qu Guangci and Xiang Jian. The name means "rare and special" in Chinese. Their art is a sort of ceramic, sarcastic interpretation of real-life strife and situations, with themes like "human being's fate," and "predicament." Just take a stroll through the hotel lobby and then a lap around the block and you'll get a colorful eye-ful! A free walking tour filled with local art in all sizes and shapes. To arrive, take the red subway Line 1 to South Huangpi Road and walk the few blocks to the hotel. After your walk, stay for the high tea in the hotel's lobby - you will be surrounded by the top tier of Chinese commerce on break.