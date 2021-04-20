Jia Jia Tang Bao 90 Huanghe Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200003

Photo by Wandering With Yan

Jia Jia Tang Bao There's always a line in front of this hole-in-the-wall, but don’t be deterred: Jia Jia's queue moves fast, and its steamed soup dumplings are worth the wait. When it’s your turn to order, you bark what you want—pork, crab, or pork and crab xiao long bao—pay, and move to the side to claim a plastic table. The only sounds in the restaurant are tapping chopsticks, satisfied slurping, and the occasional camera shutter. Jia Jia closes when it sell out, usually by early evening. And while the crab dumplings are available year-round, they're absolutely incredible between September and December.