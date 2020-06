Why even leave the room (especially on record-hot days) when this is the view? The Peninsula Shanghai is a gorgeous Art Deco-inspired hotel, classic elegance despite being the newest construction on the historic Bund. My suite was like something out of the Great Gatsby, but with the highest of high-tech touches like free international calling using a VOIP line, nail drying vents, one-touch "mood lighting" in each room... plus high tea in the lobby, delicious restaurants, great spa, bar on the roof with views across the river of the Pudong skyline, worth the splurge for the location and million dollar views, and even lots of great activities for kids like kite-making and chocolate classes!