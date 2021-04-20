Spin Ceramics
360 Kangding Road
| +86 21 6279 2545
Photo courtesy of Spin Ceramics Shanghai
Spin CeramicsYou don't know you need a paperweight shaped like a dumpling until you see it. Hidden behind sliding doors on an unassuming street corner in Shanghai's Jing'an District, Spin is the best place in the city to buy modern Chinese ceramics. The shop works with artists in Jingdezhen, China’s porcelain capital, to make original, limited-edition works of art at competitive prices, from a small porcelain and wood display table to delicate celadon-green teacups and dainty chopstick rests shaped like chili peppers. Spin ships worldwide at a reasonable cost, so you don't have to worry about lugging a vase the size of a small child through Asia.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Spin Ceramics
This is the best place in Shanghai to buy contemporary Chinese ceramics. Spin works with artists in Jingdezhen, China’s porcelain capital, and the pieces here are original works of art at competitive prices. Shapely vases are lovely and generally heavy, but since Spin ships worldwide you need not carry your purchases with you on the rest of your travels. Lighter options include hand-cast celadon green teacups and charming paperweights shaped like dim sum.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Spin Pottery
Some of the most exquisite pottery I've ever seen, Spin offers up pieces from a collective of local designers. From vases to teapots and even jewelry, they have a great range of smaller pieces that pack well, but if you're so enamored by their dish collections or larger pieces, they will ship them around the world so you don't need to worry about packing it in your suitcase.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Locally Made Ceramic Souvenirs
Spin is located behind a set of nondescript sliding glass doors, with a surprising large space behind them housing ceramic creations of all kinds. From sake sets to huge bowls swashed with a single brushstroke to dainty ceramic dumplings, chopstick holders and tea sets, you can select from an array of ceramics hand-selected from Jingdezhen region, famous for its handmade ceramics. Don't worry about hand carrying your fragile gifts home - Spin is an expert in international shipping and packaging, and will make sure your souvenirs arrive back home in one piece.