The Puli Hotel and Spa
1 Changde Rd, JingAnSi, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
| +86 21 3203 9999
Photo courtesy of The Puli Hotel and Spa
The Puli Hotel and SpaThis urban luxury resort in Shanghai has a polished, cool contemporary feel, mixing Eastern and Western sensibilities. Interiors lean toward dark tones and clean lines, with clever landscaping providing a sense of escape. Organic materials include liberal use of wood, stone, and marble. Large windows bring in natural light, and decor mixes contemporary with touches of traditional Chinese. Environmentally sensitive practices take multiple guises: Solar panels gather energy for hotel operation. The heatproof facade limits the need for air-conditioning. And sunshades in each room open and close automatically to let in or keep out the sun’s light and heat. Rooms also have dragon-scaled screens and cast bronze basins. Club rooms come with the perks of 24-hour check-in/check-out and butlers.
almost 6 years ago
An Urban Resort in the Heart of Shanghai
I booked this hotel online when I found out I was going to Shanghai, and it was everything its website promised and more. As soon as you enter you understand what they mean by Urban Resort, because even though it is a short hop from Nanjang Road (which is basically Rodeo Drive on steroids), the PuLi Hotel is one of the most gorgeous, zen, quiet hotels I have ever seen. The scale is part of what makes it so breathtaking -- for example the 32-meter Long Bar in the lobby (which at one end is a bar and at the other end is the check-in and concierge desk) is one long continuous piece of wood. My room had high ceilings and felt like a zen New York loft space that should be featured in a design magazine. If you are choosing where to stay in Shanghai (and it's your first trip like it was mine) I would probably recommend something on the Bund looking out at the river (like the splurgy Peninsula Shanghai)... but if business or shopping takes you anywhere near Nanjang Road in old Shanghai, this is a great place to stay. And don't miss the Puli's Anantara Spa and pool (pictured). The pool is long and zen and gorgeous as well, and the spa is beautiful and relaxing. You might treat yourself to a treatment and swim, then have a drink in the lobby bar even if you're not staying here.