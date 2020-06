The Puli Hotel and Spa

I booked this hotel online when I found out I was going to Shanghai , and it was everything its website promised and more. As soon as you enter you understand what they mean by Urban Resort, because even though it is a short hop from Nanjang Road (which is basically Rodeo Drive on steroids), the PuLi Hotel is one of the most gorgeous, zen, quiet hotels I have ever seen. The scale is part of what makes it so breathtaking -- for example the 32-meter Long Bar in the lobby (which at one end is a bar and at the other end is the check-in and concierge desk) is one long continuous piece of wood. My room had high ceilings and felt like a zen New York loft space that should be featured in a design magazine. If you are choosing where to stay in Shanghai (and it's your first trip like it was mine) I would probably recommend something on the Bund looking out at the river (like the splurgy Peninsula Shanghai)... but if business or shopping takes you anywhere near Nanjang Road in old Shanghai, this is a great place to stay. And don't miss the Puli's Anantara Spa and pool (pictured). The pool is long and zen and gorgeous as well, and the spa is beautiful and relaxing. You might treat yourself to a treatment and swim, then have a drink in the lobby bar even if you're not staying here.