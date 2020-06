Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai

This brand new hotel in the new and ever-changing futuristic Pudong is sleek and beautiful, and especially nice if you have access to the Club Lounge for meals and relaxing. When I was in Shanghai the hotel was offering two nights for the price of one, so I decided to try it out. However, I think it's better suited to business travel than touring. Cabs take a while to get there even when called, because it's on the edge of Pudong construction (but I'm sure in a few months -- or days -- more will be built and it will seem centrally located, because this is the Pudong). For a first-timer to the city, I would recommend staying on the Bund (if you can) or in one of the hotels in the Jin Mao Tower or the Shanghai World Financial Center so you are right where the action is, but this is a beautiful place with beautiful amenities if the location works for you.