Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai
111 Pudong S Rd, Pudong Xinqu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200120
| +86 21 2082 9888
Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Pudong
Mandarin Oriental Pudong ShanghaiFour thousand modern art pieces throughout public areas and guest rooms liven up this Pudong waterfront hotel, which opened in April 2013. The highlight is the lobby’s Glass Murals, made from almost 72,000 mosaic tiles and inspired by local artist Miao Tong’s painting Sound of the Wind. Elsewhere in the lobby, guests will encounter Chinese screens, sculpted furnishings, and bronze tones that mimic the glow of sunset on the river. Rooms have taupe furnishings, with flashes of indigo and lotus-green, and abstract ink paintings of traditional Chinese garden landscapes. Some have hypnotic Huangpu River views. As with many hotels in Pudong, the property is set within a larger complex, in this case the 61-acre mixed-use Harbour City development.
almost 6 years ago
View from Mandarin Oriental Pudong
This brand new hotel in the new and ever-changing futuristic Pudong is sleek and beautiful, and especially nice if you have access to the Club Lounge for meals and relaxing. When I was in Shanghai the hotel was offering two nights for the price of one, so I decided to try it out. However, I think it's better suited to business travel than touring. Cabs take a while to get there even when called, because it's on the edge of Pudong construction (but I'm sure in a few months -- or days -- more will be built and it will seem centrally located, because this is the Pudong). For a first-timer to the city, I would recommend staying on the Bund (if you can) or in one of the hotels in the Jin Mao Tower or the Shanghai World Financial Center so you are right where the action is, but this is a beautiful place with beautiful amenities if the location works for you.