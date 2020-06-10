Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

210 Century Ave, LuJiaZui, Pudong Xinqu, China, 200120
Website
| +86 21 2036 8888
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shanghai China
Check Availability >

Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Opened in 2012, the Four Seasons Pudong resides in what’s known locally as the Jewel Box—the 50-story, 21st-Century Tower, a rectangular prism in the heart of the Lujiazui business district. Art-filled interiors pull their inspiration from Shanghai’s 1920s and 1930s golden age. The lobby wows with a dramatic grand spiral staircase with an underbelly of Maccasar ebony, and a suspended, 1,000-strip metal sculpture created by Japan’s Studio Sawada Design that looks like a dangling collage of willowy twigs. Rooms offer prime views of Pudong’s evolving skyline and come with fresh flowers and Lorenzo Villoresi bath products. The decor is inspired by Shanghai Art Deco, with an intense palette of rouge, glossy black, and textured gray, coupled with smoky glass and metallic accents. In the bathrooms, a custom wall and glass panel mimic Coco Chanel’s iconic No. 5 perfume.
By Sanjay Surana , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories
Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories