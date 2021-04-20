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Fu 1088

375 Zhenning Rd, Changning Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200040
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Mavis Liao

braised pork rice

braised pork rice

age fotostock

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braised pork rice

There’s no better place to enjoy authentic Shanghainese food than inside a 1920s Spanish villa. Right? Right! Take a seat at one of Fu 1088’s vintage tables, and get ready to savor a parade of elegantly plated local dishes. If you’re keen to try a classic Shanghai dish (or you’re all about unapologetically rich cuisine), order the hongshao rou (red braised pork). Or enjoy the lighter tea-smoked duck eggs and drunken chicken made with rice wine and topped with goji berries. The appetizers here skew a bit more modern, with deep-fried prawns with wasabi mayonnaise stealing the show. Note: There’s a minimum per person spend of about $46 at lunch and $77 at dinner.

By Sophie Friedman

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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