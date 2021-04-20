The Bund
Zhongshan East 1st Road
Photo by José Fuste Raga/age fotostock
The BundArchitecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River's western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There's a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk by the Fairmont Peace Hotel—first opened in 1929 as the Cathay Hotel—to behold its copper pyramid roof turned aqua with age. (Talk about aging gracefully.) Then hit the marble-floored HSBC Building (No. 12) to admire the domed ceiling's eight mosaic murals, with frescoes depicting the 12 zodiac signs.
