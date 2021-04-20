Along the western side of the Huangpu River, the Bund is a street of two dozen stately heritage buildings. Architecture buffs will find an array of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic Revival to Art Deco. Among the most famous examples is the Peace Hotel, its copper pyramid roof now green with age. First opened in 1929 as the Cathay Hotel, it continues to operate as a hotel to this day (now managed by Fairmont). Take a moment to enter the former HSBC Building, at number 12, to admire its beautiful mosaic ceiling.