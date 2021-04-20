Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Historic Shanghai Walking Tours

1555 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Website
| +86 21 6445 5555
Historic Shanghai Walking Tours Shanghai China

Historic Shanghai Walking Tours

Historic Shanghai’s tours and events are the closest you’ll can come to traveling back in time to Shanghai’s golden age. The group was founded by longtime Shanghai residents Tess Johnston, Tina Kanagaratnam, and Patrick Cranley. They host myriad cultural events—author talks, lectures, screenings—as well as tours of Shanghai’s historic sites and neighborhoods. All three owners are architecture buffs, and together they have an encyclopedic knowledge of Shanghai’s Western architecture, past and present. Tours and walks run a couple of times per month, covering topics like Americans in Old Shanghai, Old Shanghai's nightclubs, and the regeneration of Yangpu District.
By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points