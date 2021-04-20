Where are you going?
Propaganda Poster Art Center

Changning, China, 200085
+86 21 6211 1845
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Propaganda Poster Art Center

One of Shanghai's most fascinating museums is hidden in the basement of a French Concession high-rise. Yang Pei Ming started collecting Maoist-era (1949–1979) propaganda posters in 1995—first as a hobby, and then to preserve these important historical and cultural relics. (The Chinese government destroyed many old posters for political reasons.) Thanks to Ming's diligence, the museum has nearly 6,000 originals you won't see anywhere else, from woodblock prints by Chinese autoworkers to intricate Shanghai Lady cigarette ads and neon-red armbands. The gift shop sells large and small reprints as well as postcards and kitschy souvenirs.
By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert

Mike Tate
almost 7 years ago

Communist Propaganda Poster Art Center

This plain looking doorway on a housing estate in Shanghai houses an incredible collection of propaganda posters.
