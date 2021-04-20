A Set Lunch for Under $7

Mia’s serves up a set lunch that is hard to beat. With a meat, veggie, rice and tea rounding out at under 40 RMB, this place fills up fast with the business set. And while the lunch menu attracts a large crowd of “regulars,” the full-blown menu is worth coming in for as well. Far more expansive than the lunch sets, you’ll get a full selection of Yunnan flavors, but definitely try Grandma’s potatoes. The setting is a bit rustic and staff are a little on the abrupt side, but the dishes are genuine. Open 11:30am-10pm daily.