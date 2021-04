Julie's

Despite a name change from Mia's Yunnan Kitchen to Julie's, this inexpensive, cheerful restaurant in the French Concession continues to serve delicious cuisine from southern Yunnan province. Kunming, Yunnan's capital, is 1,900 miles from Beijing , and the province’s cuisine has more in common with neighboring Burma, Thailand , Laos, and Vietnam than it does with other regional Chinese cuisines. The most unique dish on the menu is rubing—pan-fried goat’s-milk farmer cheese, simply seasoned with salt and pepper. It’s very simple but unusual: When have you seen dairy in Chinese cooking? Eat it with pickled mashed potatoes, spicy mint salad, and plenty of mushrooms—they're native to Yunnan.