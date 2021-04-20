Manfred & Vin
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
| +45 36 96 65 93
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 5pm - 10pm
Intimate Atmosphere with Table-Friendly FoodThis is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same suppliers who service Relæ.
As their website says, this includes "biodynamic vegetables from Kiselgården, roots from Lammefjorden, pig from Grambogaard, lamb from Havregaard and herbs from the forest."
Photo: Heather Sperling (spersper on flickr).