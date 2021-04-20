Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Manfred & Vin

Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 36 96 65 93
Intimate Atmosphere with Table-Friendly Food Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 5pm - 10pm

Intimate Atmosphere with Table-Friendly Food

This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same suppliers who service Relæ.

As their website says, this includes "biodynamic vegetables from Kiselgården, roots from Lammefjorden, pig from Grambogaard, lamb from Havregaard and herbs from the forest."

Photo: Heather Sperling (spersper on flickr).
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points