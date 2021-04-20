Where are you going?
Georg Jensen

Amagertorv 4, 1160 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 11 40 80
Georg Jensen Jewelry Copenhagen Denmark

More info

Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Georg Jensen Jewelry

This jeweler has a reputation for excellence and its relationship with Danish Royalty. With a Danish heritage, the brand bears the label, "By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark" and is known as the go-to jeweler for Denmark's royalty.

Of Georg Jensen's many designs, one of the most popular among Danes is the daisy earrings and pendants, which are simple and elegant.
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

