Georg Jensen
Amagertorv 4, 1160 København, Denmark
| +45 33 11 40 80
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Georg Jensen JewelryThis jeweler has a reputation for excellence and its relationship with Danish Royalty. With a Danish heritage, the brand bears the label, "By appointment to Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark" and is known as the go-to jeweler for Denmark's royalty.
Of Georg Jensen's many designs, one of the most popular among Danes is the daisy earrings and pendants, which are simple and elegant.