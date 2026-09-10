The Blue Ridge Mountain City Where Food, Music, and Nature Collide

Asheville, North Carolina, has long been a getaway for travelers seeking mountain air, cozy weekends, and a thriving food and arts scene. Even if you’ve visited in the past, the city has a way of feeling new again. Asheville’s artists, makers, and chefs keep reinventing the experience—rooted in Appalachian tradition, always in motion.

Start your journey by exploring Asheville’s creative community—its hands-on art workshops, local boutiques, and long-standing music venues. We recommend putting a show at the Grey Eagle or the Orange Peel at the top of your list. Drive 20 minutes to Black Mountain, where art galleries, bookstores, cafes, and sweeping views offer a slower-paced escape.

Throughout the Asheville area, stillness is part of the rhythm. Unwind beneath the dark night sky while stargazing, warm up at Drip Nordic Sauna, and hike a scenic trail to a private outdoor yoga session. When it’s time to eat, enjoy the award-winning restaurants, breweries, and bars redefining Appalachian food and drink—from standout spots like Chai Pani and Good Hot Fish to Burial Beer Co. and Little Jumbo.

For travel inspiration, check out the Afar stories below—where you can chat with our itinerary planner to personalize your trip—and order your free Asheville Official Destination Guide.

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