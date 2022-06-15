8 Local Experiences That Show a Different Side of Asheville

Asheville, North Carolina (more info) frequently appears on top travel lists for good reason, with icons such as Biltmore (more info) drawing more than a million visitors a year. What’s less obvious, though, is just how much there is to see and do beyond the usual guidebook recommendations.

First put on the map as a health resort in the late 19th century and later becoming a playground for the wealthy in the Jazz Age, the city has evolved into a burgeoning arts destination, attracting visitors with its thriving galleries, lively music venues, and award-winning restaurants. From guided foraging hikes to pottery lessons, here are some of Asheville’s under-the-radar sites and experiences for those who want to experience the city like a local.

Browse art galleries

Wedge Studios is home to more than 30 professional artists. Courtesy of Explore Asheville/Emily Chaplin

Also known as the RAD, Asheville’s River Arts District (more info) rewards exploration. Famously home to hundreds of artists—potters, sculptors, glassblowers, basket weavers, and more—the creative hub is made for wandering through open doors and engaging one-on-one with the city’s artists.

Wedge Studios (more info), the heart of the RAD, makes an easy spot for an afternoon break. Grab a latte at the newly reopened Summit Coffee (more info) outpost or go for a beer at Wedge Brewing Co. (more info), both located inside the Roberts Street building.

Play vintage pinball

Founded by a former science teacher who turned his collection into a beloved business, the Asheville Pinball Museum (more info) is a haven for fans of retro arcade games and anyone who loves to play. Its 40 pinball machines and 40 classic video games attract the young—and young at heart— to show off their skills on favorites like Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Purchase an unlimited session, snack on candy or sip soda, and play away the day. The museum even features several display-only vintage machines from the 1930s onward, including Gottlieb’s 1947 Humpty Dumpty, the first pinball machine to feature flippers.

Hike to a hidden waterfall

Douglas Falls Courtesy of Explore Asheville/Andre Daugherty

Craggy Gardens (more info), a rocky, rhododendron-covered forest located on the Blue Ridge Parkway, has long been a favorite place for outdoor adventure. But the well-known area also has a secret trailhead for a hike to Douglas Falls, a magnificent, 70-foot waterfall within Pisgah National Forest (more info).

At the end of the strenuous 6.6-mile round-trip hike, hikers jump at the rare (and refreshing) opportunity to walk behind the cool cascades and admire the massive rock wall behind them. (Pro tip: Pack out what you bring in to help protect and preserve the area.)

Take a pottery lesson

You can shop for a souvenir from your Asheville trip—or you can make one at Batton Clayworks (more info). The pottery studio offers private two-hour lessons that include all materials and equipment as well as hands-on instruction by master potters.

You’ll learn a few different techniques, and, after class, the team will dry, glaze, and fire your pieces. In about four to six weeks, they’ll ship your handmade items to you. Rather shop than create? The studio, just a few minutes north of Biltmore Village (more info), is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Sauna hop around Asheville

A couple takes a cold plunge at Drip Nordic Sauna. Courtesy of Explore Asheville/Daniela Guerrero

Asheville’s wellness scene is multifaceted—with everything from forest bathing and massages to salt rooms and saunas. If you’re up for a purifying sweat, you’ve got ample options. Kick off your relaxing weekend with a community or private session alternating between Drip Nordic Sauna’s (more info) wood-fired sauna and cold plunges.

For groups staying in a vacation rental, book Hygge Elements’ mobile sauna. Or make a day of it and visit Shoji (more info), a Japanese-inspired spa featuring an infrared sauna, an outdoor exfoliation shower, massage therapy, and private outdoor salt tubs.

Forage for wild edibles

Hunt for wild mushrooms. Courtesy of Explore Asheville/Jared Key

Local flavors and seasonal ingredients have deep roots in Asheville, as you’ll quickly find out on a No Taste Like Home foraging tour (more info). Join expert guides for a three-hour experience to gather and sample edible plants, mushrooms, and other in-season foods. The tours are available year-round and include a tasting and an appetizer—made with your harvest—at a neighborhood restaurant.

Go birding with a guide

The Asheville area is home to all kinds of wildlife—including nearly 300 species of birds. You’ll likely see some of these bright residents on your own, but a private, half-day adventure with Ventures Birding Tours (lasting four to six hours) will help you hone your birding skills. As you explore the Blue Ridge Mountains (more info), you may spot North American warblers, hawks, and woodpeckers, among others.

Visit local farms and orchards

A family visits an Asheville-area farm Courtesy of Explore Asheville

By car or bicycle, the Farm Heritage Trail is one of the best ways to explore Asheville. Spanning several agricultural communities in northwest Buncombe County—Alexander, Leicester, Newfound, and Sandy Mush—the self-guided route brings visitors to a handful of family farms and orchards, with mountain scenery all along the way. Make an appointment to pick up a carton of local eggs at Wellsdale Farm and see the donkeys at Franny’s Farm, then sip on a cabernet sauvignon or sangiovese at Addison Farms Vineyard (more info).